Killing of Iryna Zarutska: Elon Musk urges people to "change the law" by naming "DAs and judges who enable murder, r*pe and robbery"

A homeless man named Decarlos Brown Jr. was arrested last month for allegedly m*rdering Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee. While the arrest happened in August, the case received widespread attention only recently after the clip of the stabbing went viral on social media. It also caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The billionaire took to X and urged people to "name and shame the DAs and judges who enable murder." He wrote in the tweet,

"Let's change the law. Between now and then, name and shame the DAs and judges who enable murder, rape and robbery. But especially shame those who funded the campaigns of the DAs and judges. That will make the biggest difference."

The tweet by Musk had already gained more than 8 million views and over 130K likes since it was uploaded on the social media platform. It had been revealed that Decarlos had a troubled history and had been to prison multiple times in the past. He had previously been charged with felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and making threats.

Some of the charges against him had, however, been dropped. According to Financial Express, Decarlos had also suffered from mental health issues.

Exploring more about the viral video that captured Decarlos Brown Jr. allegedly stabbing Iryna Zarutska

As previously mentioned, the stabbing case gained momentum only recently after the footage capturing the same began going viral on social media. In the clip, Iruna was sitting in a seat in the row just in front of Decarlos Brown Jr. The incident reportedly happened on a train in Charlotte.

The clip captured the accused seemingly pulling out a pocket knife before he attacked the Ukrainian refugee. Meanwhile, Iryna seemed totally unaware of the man behind her and whatever was unwinding. The woman was seen being busy on her phone when the attack happened. Following the incident, the alleged attacker was captured moving around the Lynx Blue Line train with the weapon still on him.

The surveillance footage even captured drops of blood falling on the floor, possibly from the weapon. He was then seen taking off the bloody hoodie. Decarlos apparently waited to get off the next station in quite a calm demeanor.

According to The New York Post, several allegations have been made against democratic politicians and mainstream liberal media outlets for not shedding enough light on the incident. On Saturday, Mayor Vi Lyles took to X and wrote,

"The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family."

Lyles' statement, however, did not sit right with several individuals, including Republican members of Congress from the Tarheel State. Rep. Brad Knott responded to Lyles' post and claimed that she did not condemn the "senseless, horrific, and preventable violence" that took place. As of now, the mayor's office has not reacted anymore.

Iryna Zarutska arrived in the US back in 2022, when Ukraine was invaded by Russia. She reportedly was working at the Zepeddie pizzeria. Meanwhile, netizens are questioning the authorities, considering that the accused was out on the streets even after having frequent troubles with the law.