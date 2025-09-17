"Unbelievably insensitive": Calls to cancel DaBaby erupt as new 'Save Me' music video dedicated to Iryna Zarutska sparks disbelief

DaBaby sparks backlash over 'Save Me' music video dedicated to Iryna Zarutska. (Image by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, has sparked backlash online after releasing a music video titled Save Me in memory of Iryna Zarutska.

Iryana, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was killed inside a Charlotte Light Rail train car on August 22. A few minutes after Iryna boarded the train from the Lynx Blue Line, a man identified as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, the suspect, who was sitting behind her, stabbed Iryna 3 times, leading to her death.

The Charlotte Area Transit System released surveillance footage of the incident earlier this month. According to CNN, Decarlos Brown's family told the outlet he suffered from mental health issues and had a criminal history.

DaBaby's music video, Save Me, released on September 16, starts with news footage where Iryna is seen boarding the train in her work t-shirt for Zepeddies Pizzeria and a hat.

​

The visuals then changed to a reenactment of the original scene. However, instead of what had actually transpired, Jonathan's music video showed the rapper, who appeared as another passenger, stopping the actor playing the suspect from stabbing the actor playing Iryna. The supposed suspect is then seen being handcuffed and led by the police.

The music video soon prompted severe backlash online, with many calling for the rapper to be canceled.

"Unbelievably insensitive", wrote an X user.

"Trying to use an innocent girl that was murdered for clout and promo is disgusting …. You fell off a long time ago but this attempt at reviving ur career will never work", commented another.

"You are disgusting for using someone’s death for likes and clicks your a horrible terrible human being", resonated one more.

Several people noted the rapper canceled himself yet again despite already being canceled over his allegedly homophobic remarks at the 2021 Rolling Loud Festival.

"DaBaby getting cancelled over the next week while already cancelled is going to be crazy. They’re going to smoke his sh*t", commented one.

"DaBaby the first artist to get cancelled while being cancelled lol does he have a functioning team or?", wrote another X user.

"You always trending for being ignorant", said one more.

Charlotte Area Transit System issues statement after DaBaby drops new music video

Per Complex, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) issued a statement addressing the rapper's new music video dedicated to Iryna Zarutska. CATS clarified that the agency was not involved in the mv making and was also not informed about the filming:

"CATS was not involved in this filming, nor did we grant permission. This filming was reported last night via the CATS See-Say Application in the CATS-Pass App at which time security responded by escorting them off the vehicle as per the video."

DaBaby credited Ty Tiomico aka Thaiteafilmedthat, and Bravo as the mv directors. KenDarius "Too" Hargrove is credited as the actor playing Decarlos Brown and Natalie "@njgamergirl" Jones, as the actor playing Iryana Zarutska.