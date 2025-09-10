Did Elon Musk contribute $1 million to Iryna Zarutska's mural fund? Viral post explored

Eoghan McCabe recently announced the Iryna Zarutska mural fund (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Last week, the footage capturing the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, also went viral.

The killing of the 23-year-old woman sparked a nationwide debate on the criminal justice system and public safety. Many also paid tribute to the Ukrainian refugee, who reportedly fled to the U.S. to escape war in her home country.

Amid the public outrage, Eoghan McCabe, the CEO and founder of Intercom, announced the creation of a fund for painting murals of Iryna Zarutska across “prominent US city locations,” as he tweeted:

“I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations.”

He asked interested contributors to contact his chief of staff and executive assistant, Katie Brenske Tolstedt (katie@eoghan.com). The announcement received overwhelming support on X, including from Elon Musk. A viral post from @Grummz claimed that the SpaceX founder has added $1 million to the Iryna Zarutska mural funds.

For those unaware, Musk, who has been vocal about the Iryna Zarutska case, pledged $1,000,000 as his contribution to the mural fund. However, there is no confirmation whether he has already donated the money.

I will contribute $1M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2025

McCabe later launched a GiveSendGo campaign for Iryna Zarutska. The donations will go towards the mural fund for the late Ukrainian woman.

The Iryna Zarutska GiveSendGo campaign raised over $28K within a day of its creation

The Intercom founder/CEO launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser on Tuesday, September 9, dedicated to the Ukrainian refugee fatally stabbed in Charlotte, NC, in August. Eoghan McCabe’s team, the organizers behind the campaign, mentioned:

“We will install as many posters and murals across this great nation as funds afford so that the important conversations her [Iryna’s] slaying provokes may perpetuate and drive much needed change.”

McCabe’s team shared that the tech entrepreneur is contributing $500,000 to the fund and is “looking for other sponsors.” They continued:

“Every dollar beyond that donated here will help. Eoghan’s team will ensure all installations are in high visibility locations, are well executed, and are completed legally.”

A verified fundraiser supporting the family of Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee fatally stabbed in Charlotte, has raised nearly $90,000.



Donate or share to support https://t.co/EfrSSrPL1H — GoFundMe (@gofundme) September 8, 2025

The GiveSendGo campaign has raised more than $28,000 and has a goal of $100,000. A verified GoFundMe fundraiser has also been online since it was created in August. As of this writing, GoFundMe has raised more than $232K to support Iryna Zarutska’s family.

For those unaware, the 23-year-old Ukrainian was aboard a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to the viral footage of the stabbing incident, a suspect in an orange hooded sweatshirt, later identified as Decarlos Brown Jr, attacked Iryna with a pocket knife.

Immediately after being stabbed, Zarutska is seen being visibly shell-shocked before she falls unconscious. She was later pronounced dead, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department apprehended Decarlos Brown Jr.

The Charlotte Observer reported at the time that the suspect had been arrested multiple times in the past and was previously charged with “felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats.”

Decarlos Brown Jr, who is already facing a first-degree murder charge, has also been charged with a federal crime. The U.S. Department of Justice charged the accused with “Terrorist Attack or Other Violence Against a Mass Transportation System” in a complaint filed on Tuesday, September 9.