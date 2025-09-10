Andrew Tate and others demand the release of Derek Chauvin amid public outcry over Iryna Zarutska's killing

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks about the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska (R) during a daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leavitt discussed a range of topics during the briefing including recent immigration enforcement actions by the Trump administration and the release of new documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation by a Congressional committee yesterday. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In the wake of the national attention that Iryna Zarutska's stabbing has been receiving, many netizens have been demanding the freedom of Derek Chauvin, with Andrew Tate being one of them.

Perfect political cover to release Derek Chauvin.



Urgent pardon. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 9, 2025

In his tweet, Tate labelled the incident as a "political cover" for the release of Chauvin. Alongside Andrew Tate, many other netizens have started to appeal for the former police officer's release over social media. Here are some recent tweets on the subject:

"Free Derek Chauvin. And lock up all these ghetto criminals" - wrote an X user.

"Derek Chauvin should be released from prison, hired by ICE, and given George Floyd's family as slaves." - added another.

"Derek Chauvin deserves to be a free man." - commented a third one.

"Derek Chauvin saves the Americans by doing his job and he is still in prison. What is wrong with American society?" - questioned a fourth netizen.

"If we want to put an end to this deadly nonsense in America, we need to see Derek Chauvin freed and Decarlos Brown executed... On the same day." - replied a fifth user.

"Pardon Derek Chauvin now. Hang the murderor. Prison for the judges and DAs. Defund the Publci Defenders." - posted a sixth one.

For the unversed, Derek Chauvin is a former American police officer who had knelt on George Floyd in 2020, resulting in Floyd's death that triggered the famous Black Lives Matter protests.

Chauvin has since been charged with manslaughter, second-degree and third-degree murder, and is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence in a Texas facility.

Decarlos Brown is possibly facing the death penalty over Iryna Zarutska's stabbing

The tweets about freeing Derek Chauvin come a day after Iryna Zarutska's murderer, Decarlos Brown was charged with a federal crime on Tuesday (September 9).

According to ABC News, the charge levied on Brown by the Justice Department makes him eligible to receive the death penalty. A statement issued by the US Attorney Russ Ferguson on the subject reads:

"This brutal attack on an innocent woman simply trying to get to her destination is an attack on the American way of life. Of course, crimes like this affect the victim the most -- Iryna deserves justice, and we will bring justice to her and her family."

In a press conference following the decision, Ferguson described Decarlos's crime as a "terrorist act." He also shared that the 34-year-old's family was informed of his charges and was "suffering like any of us would be".

In order to ensure such a brutal incident is not repeated, Vi Lyles - the Mayor of Charlotte - has announced increased security on all commuter trains. Lyles first addressed Zarutska's murder on Monday evening, saying:

"As I reflect on the tragic murder of Iryna Zarutska my heart continues to go out to her family and our community as we try to make sense of this horrific and senseless loss."

Before Iryna's stabbing, Decarlos Brown had a long criminal history, having been arrested more than 14 times in the past.

