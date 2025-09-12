“The focus should be on preventing violence”: Internet reacts as Meek Mill asks people to focus on mental health rather than race after Philly shooting

Meek Mill requested people to focus on growing mental health issues (Image via Getty)

Meek Mill has recently shared a post related to a shooting case in Philadelphia, which is grabbing a lot of attention. Notably, the rapper was spotted advising the general public to emphasize the growing mental health crisis instead of violent activities.

According to Hot 97, the Philadelphia incident featured an individual reportedly firing shots at a woman after an argument. Mill took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on September 10, 2025, resharing a video of the incident originally posted by Deplorable Millenial.

The clip was captured by a random person, and it shows someone being shot on the other side of the road. Meek Mill wrote along with the video:

“It’s a mental health crisis going on and they making it about race or color… this woman was killed downtown center city by a bum in Philly …Why is the white woman getting stabbed by a black man the only story running heavily .. violence is violence! Rip to them too!”

A report by 6abc on Tuesday, September 9, stated that the Philadelphia shooting involved three individuals, including two women and a man. One of the women was revealed to be a girlfriend of the male who allegedly shot the victim, who was attempting to intervene while the duo was fighting. Charges of murder have been imposed on a man named John Kelly.

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of Meek Mill’s post on X to share their reactions, with one of them stating that there should not be differences between people.

“The focus should be on preventing violence, not dividing people further,” @legendDboy wrote.

Among other responses, a user referred to the victim by questioning why only a woman rushed to help in the matter. Another person alleged that the incident was possibly a result of listening to Meek’s music.

“Why the woman the only one helping like come on,” @Gice2Cold wrote on X . “Probably listened to your music. Who knows meek…,” @MLavo12 commented .

The replies continued, with a person describing the incident as a form of mental illness. A user even supported Meek Mill by saying that he was not wrong.

“Absolutely…this is undiagnosed untreated mental illness plain and simple,” @AAgoldsby stated . “Meek just said it all,” @MoyeabMoye said on X .

Meek Mill’s post was referring to another incident in North Carolina

As mentioned earlier, Mill’s statement on X featured him questioning people not equally focusing on another incident where a woman was stabbed by a man. Notably, Meek Mill was also criticized for comparing the two incidents in the comments section of his post.

The other incident happened earlier this month, and the victim was revealed to be a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee named Iryna Zarutska, as per Complex. The entire moment was captured on video, where a man reportedly leaped on the victim inside a train and stabbed her three times.

The latest update on the case stated that a suspect named Decarlos Brown Jr. was charged with committing an act leading to death on a transportation system. The incident happened at around 10 p.m., and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help Iryna’s family. The fundraiser has accumulated donations of more than $300,000 so far.