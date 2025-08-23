Kick reportedly bans Naruto and Safine, streamers involved in Jean Pormanove's ‘humiliation streams’

Kick streamer Jean Pormanove (Image via Instagram/@jeanpormanove)

In wake of the death of French streamer Jean Pormanove, whose real name was Raphaël Graven, Kick has reportedly banned Naruto and Safine from its platform. Naruto and Safine were often seen alongside Pormanove during live streams or on his social media pages. Pormanove passed away in his sleep on August 18 during a Kick live stream, as per Dexerto.

His death has prompted a public outrage against the allegedly ‘humiliating,’ ‘tortuous’ streams that Pormanove was a part of. According to various reports from French media outlets, such as BFM Tech & Co, before he died, Pormanove was subjected to “10 days and nights of torture” while streaming, such as sleep deprivation, violence and forced consumption of toxic products, according to Dexerto.

The news outlet confirms that Kick in France, through its X account, revealed that all streamers who participated in the live stream in which Pormanove took his last breath, are prohibited from operating on the platform while it conducts an internal investigation into the matter of Pormanove’s death.

Euro News reports that Pormanove had been streaming for 12 days before his death. He was famous for enduring violence and abuse from his streaming partners, Naruto and Safine. The publication noted that the streamer often engaged in such acts at the request of his live streaming audience.

French authorities are investigating Kick streamer Jean Pormanove’s treatment and his ensuing death

In clips from Jean Pormanove, Naruto and Safine’s streams which are going viral on social media, streamers can be seen raining down punches while wearing boxing gloves on the 46-year-old Pormanove. Clips also show Pormanove being hit by paintball pellets, pool noodles and being put into chokeholds.

In the events following Pormanove’s death, the French police began an investigation as part of which it spoke to the streamers present and seized the equipment and videos, as per BBC. The news outlet noted that a prosecutor in Nice, where the streamer died, said,

“People present at the time of the death have been questioned by police, but at this stage these interviews did not provide any guidance as to the causes of the death. Equipment and videos have been seized as part of the investigation in order to clarify the events that occurred prior to the death and which may have contributed to it.”

According to The Guardian, the French junior minister for AI and digital technology, Clara Chappaz, also referred to the tragic incident, and in a post on X, said,

“The death of Jean Pormanove and the violence he suffered are absolutely horrific.”

Vous aurez beau dire ce que vous voulez.

Pote ou pas pote, quand ton "ami" est affaibli, malade ou en galère physiquement...

Faire ça, c’est inhumain. Point.#jeanpormanove pic.twitter.com/5r23hfWpUC — Anto' | SaaS Maker 🧪 (@SwartZ__) August 19, 2025

Adding that a judicial investigation on Pormanove’s death was underway, Chappaz emphasized that she had also spoken to Kick to demand answers. The Guardian noted that Chappaz remarked,

“The responsibility of online platforms for dissemination of illegal content is not optional, it is the law.”

Kick also took to social media to share that it is now working together with French authorities in relation to Pormanove’s passing, in addition to evaluating its entire French operation. As per Dexerto, the platform wrote,

“We are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities in this process.”

An autopsy conducted to establish the cause of Pormanove’s death specified that the streamer did not die due to trauma, and determined his death was not “related to the intervention of a third party,” noted BBC. The autopsy also said that Pormanove likely passed away due to “medical and/or toxicological” reasons. BBC reports that the investigation into Pormanove’s death continues as authorities note that the streamer was suffering from thyroid issues.