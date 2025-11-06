Who is Ximena Flaka? Kick streamer escapes suspected human trafficking attempt while livestreaming in a parking lot

Ximena Flaka in her viral stream. (Photo: Kick/@ximenaflaka)

Ximena Flaka's short clip from her Kick stream is going viral, as it showed her seemingly being targeted by human traffickers. On her October 8, 2025, livestream, she was with her friend shopping, and they came back inside the car. They noticed that the windshield wipers were lifted.

Her friend asked why the wipers were up, and Ximena Flaka appeared to be alert. She immediately said that she was going to drive away. As they were leaving the parking lot, she noticed that her side-view mirrors had been readjusted as well.

Ximena stated that it was a trick often used by human traffickers, as they would tamper with the car, and when the women would get out to fix it, they would be kidnapped.

Ximena Flaka is a livestreamer on Kick. She has over 31,000 followers on the platform and more than 52,000 followers on Instagram. She often plays video games, and sometimes streams her daily life.

The X user @FearedBuck reuploaded the clip, which garnered over 18,000 likes.

Streamer “Ximena” was almost trafficked live on stream 😳 pic.twitter.com/2o17W67Vva — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 5, 2025

As her last month's stream went viral on social media, netizens noticed that when she was driving away from the parking lot, a man's shadow was seen nearby. Internet users claimed that the traffickers were likely hiding and waiting for Ximena Flaka or her friend to get out of the car.

"Never get out of your car to fix shit like this. NEVER stop your car if there is something on the road in your lane, drive around it. STAY IN THE DAMN CAR GIRLS," one netizen wrote.

"She doesn't know but she just helped so many people learn to not fall for the trap," another X user added.

Ximena Flaka checked her car's tires

The Kick streamer drove to a Target store and discussed the ways traffickers try to kidnap women. The viewers also told them to check the wheels and under the car for any trackers.

Ximena Flaka noted that she would inform her mother about the incident so that she could have the car checked properly. Another of their friends arrived, and then they checked the tires at the end of the stream.

In 2022, TikTok and Facebook users claimed that traffickers supposedly used zip locks on car door handles to mark potential victims. The rumor went viral, causing people to become highly alert.

At the time, Dominique Roe-Sepowitz, an associate professor in the School of Social Work at Arizona State University, told USA Today that traffickers rarely use these tricks. Instead, they slowly make a bond with the victim, win their trust, and then exploit them.

Dominique shared that children with special needs, vulnerable people, people of color and those who are from the LGBTQ community are mainly targeted.

The professor noted that in most cases, the victim is emotionally attached to the trafficker and feels like they have no one else to turn to. The associate professor also claimed that social media plays a big role in trafficking.

Stay tuned for updates on the Kick streamer Ximena Flaka and more such viral videos.