Justin Bieber discontinues SKYLRK’s Chunky Mule slides due to safety concerns

Consumer safety takes priority as Justin Bieber phases out one of SKYLRK’s debut designs.

Justin Bieber has taken the unexpected step of halting sales of the SKYLRK Chunky Mule slides after reports raised concerns about potential safety risks. The decision marks a significant moment for SKYLRK, Bieber’s new streetwear brand, which had recently launched with high anticipation and fanfare. The brand, officially unveiled in July, quickly drew attention for its bold designs and candy-colored apparel, including both the Chunky Mule and a more traditional slide model.

Its debut created considerable buzz in fashion circles, with pieces selling out almost immediately. Now, amid questions around user safety and comfort, the brand is reassessing one of its signature slipper designs. The choice to discontinue the Chunky Mule reflects an attentiveness to consumer well-being and signals a maturity in Bieber’s young venture. In a noteworthy fashion, safety takes precedence.

Why Justin Bieber is discontinuing the SKYLRK Chunky Mule Slides

The Chunky Mule was positioned as a statement piece in SKYLRK’s first collection. Featuring a fuzzy exterior and a chunky sculpted sole, the slides were offered in multiple colors, including Powder Pink, Blues Blue, and Smudge. They immediately drew attention for their exaggerated look, blurring the lines between streetwear and loungewear. But their design also carried risks. The elevated platform and bulky frame created instability, leading to reports from customers about ankle rolling and discomfort while walking.

Acknowledging these risks, SKYLRK issued an official statement confirming that the product would be discontinued. “Rolled my ankle, too hazardous,” the brand shared in a social post, directly addressing consumer feedback. While some fans praised the boldness of the design, many echoed concerns over safety, with social media posts noting that the shoes were stylish but difficult to wear for extended periods.

Bieber’s decision to discontinue the Chunky Mule slides reflects a deliberate approach to building the SKYLRK brand. Rather than ignoring feedback or letting the product continue despite risks, the move signals a focus on maintaining trust. As one retail analyst noted, discontinuing a product so early in a brand’s lifecycle “is a rare but significant step…it shows that SKYLRK is listening.”

Importantly, the discontinuation affects only the Chunky Mule. The brand’s other footwear option, the more conventional Beach Slide, remains available. The cheaper, simpler slides with a simpler sole have been well accepted and provide fewer safety risks. SKYLRK also sells clothing items, including hoodies, baggy t-shirts and accessories, which have helped the brand make a successful debut in the competitive streetwear industry.

In the past, Bieber has worked with prominent fashion houses like Drew House and Crocs. However, SKYLRK is the most personal and autonomous enterprise that he has undertaken to this point. The swift response to product concerns shows us his seriousness about building the label into a long-term project rather than a fleeting celebrity brand. While the Chunky Mule slides may no longer be part of that journey, this decision shows a commitment to consumer safety and brand responsibility.

