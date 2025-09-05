"How dare he not stand on business" - Fans left disappointed after Justin Bieber fails to drop his album “SWAG II” despite promising a midnight release

TORONTO, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 01: Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Almost two months after Justin Bieber surprise-dropped his seventh studio album, SWAG, the Baby singer announced dropping a follow-up album titled SWAG II on his Instagram handle.

After Bieber shared a photo of a SWAG II billboard in a post, captioning it: "swag II night," it sparked an online buzz among his fans, who were waiting eagerly for the new project to drop at midnight.

Justin Bieber did not drop his album “SWAG II” despite announcing it would drop tonight. pic.twitter.com/O0lzz9eS0K — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 5, 2025

However, the album didn't drop at midnight, fans were disappointed, and took to X to express their frustration.

Some netizens called Justin out for not standing on business - a phrase said by the singer earlier this year that had since gone viral.

"How dare he not stand on business" - commented an X user.

"Fans must be feeling whiplash from that letdown." - wrote another.

"He probably slept off or something" - added a third one.

Meanwhile, others compared him to Playboi Carti, referring to the latter delaying his third music album, MUSIC, multiple times before finally dropping it in March 2025.

"So now he wants to be playboi Carti" - replied a fourth user.

"IT'S NOT CLOCKING TO YOU?" - questioned a fifth one.

"No because I thought my Spotify was glitching or something" - posted a sixth netizen.

Apart from SWAG II billboards shared on social media, Bieber has announced no other details about the new album yet (except its release date, which appears to have been changed).

Justin Bieber crashed an Indian wedding earlier this week

Pop sensation Justin Bieber turned an Indian bride’s Los Angeles wedding into an unforgettable celebration, casually strolling in wearing a tee, shorts, and fur jacket. The singer’s surprise appearance, captured in viral photos with the bride, Srishti Goyal, and bridesmaids, sent… pic.twitter.com/PpL6EW0foi — NewsX World (@NewsX) September 1, 2025

Justin Bieber's sudden eighth album hasn't announcement - much like the last time - hints at the singer loving surprises.

Bieber was part of another surprise last week, when the Peaches singer crashed an Indian wedding in Los Angeles.

In a short clip that has since been circulating on social media, Bieber is seen making an appearance in an Indian wedding party.

According to Financial Express, the yukon singer was dressed in a white T-shirt paired with a blue fur jacket, with blue shorts.

Bieber also posed with the bride, who was dressed in a green saari, with a big smile on his face, as visible in the pictures posted online.

This isn't the first Indian wedding that Justin Bieber became a guest at. Last year, the singer traveled to India to attend the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where he not only appeared but also performed.

The media outlet further claims that Justin was paid $10 million for his performance at the Sangeet function.

Bieber wasn't even the only performer of the evening, with Katy Perry and Rihanna also gracing the stage that night.

Justin Bieber's last album debuted the Billboard 200 chart on the second position. Whether or not SWAG II matches that feat remains to be seen.