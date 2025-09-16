From Sabrina Carpenter to Justin Bieber: Full Coachella 2026 lineup explored

Artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G will be headlining Coachella 2026, (Photo via @sabrinacarpenter, @lilbieber, and @karolg)

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival recently announced the lineup for their 2026 event with headlining performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G. A number of other performers who would be seen during the event include Sexyy Red, Addison Rae, FKA Twigs, and Young Thug, to name a few.

The event will kickstart on Friday April 10, 2026, further moving into April 11 and April 12. It will then happen on the weekends of the consecutive week, marking the further dates to be April 17, 18, and 19. The Fridays will be headlined by Sabrina Carpenter with perfomances from artists like XX, Disclosure, Ethel Cain, Teddy Swims, Devo, Sexyy Red, and Central Cee.

The Saturdays will be headlined by singer Justin Bieber along with other performers such as The Strokes, Taemin, Alex G, Interpol, SOSA, and 54 Ultra, to name a few. Finally, Karol G will the headliners for the Sundays, along with artists like Gigi Perez, Kaskade, The Rupture, Suicidal Tendencies, French Police, WhoMadeWho, Jane Remover, Iggy Pop.

According to reports by The Rolling Stone, the tickets to the event are on sale at the moment with general admission entry starting at $549 for Weekend Two and $649 for Weekend One. Meanwhile, the VIP tickets have been priced at $1,199 for Weekend Two and $1,299 for Weekend One.

Exploring the full lineup for Coachella's 2026 event

Here is the complete lineup including all the performers who are set to show their acts during the 2026 Coachella event in April of next year.

April 10 and April 17 (Headlined by Sabrina Carpenter)

The XX, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Devo, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Foster the People, Levity, Blood Orange, Moby, Marlon Hoffstadt, Lykke Li, fakemink, Gordo, Creepy Nuts, Joyce Manor, BINI, Kettama, Groove Armada, Joost, HUGEL, CMAT, Slayyyter, Prospa, Hot Mulligan, Hamdi, Fleshwater, Max Styler, Wednesday, Dabeull, The Two Lips, Ninjahrichi, Max Dean x Luke Dean, Cachirula & Lojan, Jessica Brankka, Chloé Caillet x Rossi., Arodes, NewDad, Carolina Durante, flowerovlove, Feabhra, Bob Baker Marionettes, Youna, Sahar Z.

April 11 and April 18 (Headlines by Justin Bieber)

The Strokes, GIVĒON, Addison Rae, Labrinth, SOMBR, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, Swae Lee, Solomun, Taemin, PinkPantheress, Royel Otis, REZZ, Fujii Kaze, Adriatique, Davido, Boys Noize, Geese, rusowsky, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, Green Velvet, AYVBO, Luísa Sonza, ZULAN, Los Hermanos Flores, Bedouin, Ceremony, 54 Ultra, Noa Erez, Ben Sterling, Blondshell, Lambrini Girls, Ecca Vandal, Mind Enterprises, Freak Slug, SOSA, Mahmut Orhan, Riordan, Die Spitz, WHATMORE, GENESI, Yamagucii.

April 12 and April 19 (Headlines by Karol G)

Young Thug, Kaskade, BIGBANG, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA twigs, Wet Leg, Clipse, Subtronics, Little Simz, Mochakk, Duke Dumont, Worship, Armin van Buuren, Adam Beyer, Holly Humberstone, Gigi Perez, The Rapture, Suicidal Tendencies, BUNT., French Police, Black Flag, Oklou, Röyksopp, The Chats, DRAIN, Model/Actriz, COBRAH, Los Retros, WhoMadeWho, Jane Remover, RØZ, Glitterer, Carlita, Josh Baker, MÉSTIZA & friends, AZZECCA, LE YORA, Samia, Tomora.

Coachella 2025 included headlining perfoannces from artists such as Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.