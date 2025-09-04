Swag II drops at midnight: Justin Bieber reveals follow-up to July album

Justin Bieber confirms the surprise release of Swag II, a full album arriving just two months after July’s Swag.

Justin Bieber is back with another surprise release of Swag II that is set to drop at midnight on Friday, September 5. Exactly two months after the unannounced July arrival of Swag, the pop star has once again caught fans and media off guard with another full-length project. The announcement came via eye-catching bubblegum-pink billboards in major global cities including London, Paris, New York, Seoul, Sydney, and Shanghai and equally minimalistic posts across Bieber’s social media.

One post simply read, “Midnight tonight," accompanied by a photo featuring him and his son, Jack Blues Bieber.

While Swag carved out an R&B-leaning space in Bieber’s catalog with tracks like “Daisies,” “Yukon,” and “First Place,” this new release appears to lean into cleaner pop territory, offering a fresh counterpart to the July album. With few details disclosed and no tracklist yet, Swag II raises anticipation as fans prepare for its headline-grabbing launch at midnight.

Swag II Drops at midnight and is confirmed by Bieber himself

Bieber confirmed the release in his latest Instagram update, writing:

“ II night at midnight .”

The project arrives swiftly on the heels of Swag, the July album that marked his return to more experimental territory. Unlike the first installment, however, Swag II is not a deluxe edition but a separate body of work, with its own identity and rollout.

Promotional tactics have been as carefully orchestrated as the music itself. Global billboards bathed in pink contrasted sharply with the darker palette of the first Swag campaign, signaling a tonal shift. The minimalist visuals on his Instagram with no captions beyond the release time managed to keep speculation high while revealing little.

Looking back at Swag and its reception

Bieber's desire to shift from simple pop to a more R&B-focused and mood-driven sound was hinted at with the surprise release of Swag in July. While songs like "Daisies" gained popularity due to their reflective tone, critics praised songs like "Yukon" for their rich sound and experimental undertones. A combination of well-known producers and up-and-coming artists helped the record strike a balance between familiarity and experimentation.

While some commended Bieber for adopting a more relaxed, genre-bending style, others thought the album was inconsistent, making for an interesting but mixed reception. Nevertheless, Bieber managed to dominate charts without conventional promotion and a surprise element.

What to expect from Swag II

Though Bieber has not revealed a tracklist or full list of collaborators, early signals suggest Swag II will lean back toward polished pop while still retaining flashes of experimentation. The pink-themed rollout hints at a brighter sonic palette compared to the moody atmosphere of its predecessor. Insiders suggest a mix of uptempo tracks balanced with more intimate moments, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

For now, anticipation is the main story. Fans are parsing every visual clue, from Bieber’s wardrobe in teaser images to the bold color schemes plastered across billboards. The star himself has remained minimal in his commentary, relying instead on short posts like: “Another chapter. Thank you for riding with me.”