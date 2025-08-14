Justice for Fed up patriot GoFundMe shut down amid outrage for viral Des Moines man accused of pushing woman on bridge over posters

A Des Moines man recently went viral after he tore anti-Trump posters on a bridge (Image via X/@Bubblebathgirl)

A Des Moines man recently went viral after he was filmed engaging in a conflict with a group of female protesters in the city in, Iowa.

The man was accused of assaulting the women on a bridge over some posters quoting Trump with Hitler. Many later claimed that Bradley “Brad” Nall was allegedly the man in the video. The suspected Des Moines man organized a GoFundMe titled “Justice for Fed up Patriot.” The fundraiser was ultimately shut down.

His name is Brad Nall and this is in Des Moines, Iowa. People on Instagram are already trying to find his job lol pic.twitter.com/dq6bKkC4Ku — Nightcap Crimes (@NightcapCrimes) August 14, 2025

For those unaware, He asserted on the campaign page:

“I am just an ordinary working man who took a stand against people who want to try to slander President Trump's name and malign him with Adolf Hitler.”

The man also claimed that he “did not harm anyone.” The GoFundMe organizer wrote that he “got maced as I was walking away.” The man added:

“I'm sure they will pursue some kind of charges. I see these kinds of ridiculous signs everyday and I just got fed up with the lies.”

The man stated that he works hard for his family and continued:

“[I]feel like our President is a good person who is on our side, America's side for once.”

The Des Moines man was filmed tearing up posters and mocking the female protesters

As mentioned, a bunch of protesters put up placards of “Trump = Hitler” on a Des Moines bridge recently. However, the viral “Fed up Patriot” man showcased his disapproval of the message. In the trending video, he forcefully snatched and tore up the posters, while visibly pushing at least one of the women.

The protesters are also heard hurling expletives and calling him to “stand up for your p******e.” The Des Moines man was seen mockingly laughing at the women as he walked towards his pickup truck.

Deranged women in Des Moines, Iowa, illegally put anti-Trump signs up on an overpass.



Holding a sign is one thing, attaching it is another.



One man didn’t approve and took the law into his own hands.



Call cops if you see illegal signs attached.



(usbitchesgetstuffdone on TT) pic.twitter.com/q512asR0l5 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

However, many on X favored the person’s actions. The video was posted by Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl), who described the posters as “illegal signs.”

“I’m am with the guy who ripped them down. I don’t believe police would do anything,” a user claimed.

“Nice to see patriots taking action,” another user added.

Out there doing the Lord's work,” someone wrote.

Not all heros wear capes,” another one said.

In contrast to the majority of reactions, a user criticized the De Moines man, as they wrote:

“Protesting is a constitutionally protected activity. It[‘s] illegal to park in a car lane, jay walk, and destroy other peoples property.”

However, the Des Moines man did not receive much support on GoFundMe. His campaign only received a $10 donation before getting shut down.