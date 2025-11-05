Jawaharlal Nehru quote and a Bollywood song: Indian references in Zohran Mamdani's victory speech explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on November 05, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. Mamdani won a historic victory to become the city's 111th mayor defeating independent mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, held on November 4, and is the first Muslim mayor of the city. People had mixed reactions to this victory. While some celebrated the win, others did not seem very happy with the election results. Meanwhile, Mamdani did not forget his roots and made some prominent Indian references in his victory speech.

After the win, he made references to Jawaharlal Nehru's "Tryst with Destiny" speech. For the unversed, this was the speech that Nehru, India's first prime minister, gave as the country gained independence on August 15, 1947. Addressing the crowd, Zohran Mamdani said,

"Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru. A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new. When an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight we have stepped from out from the old into the new."

He concluded his speech with a very popular Bollywood song called Dhoom Machale being played in the background. This move garnered massive attention on social media platforms, with many congratulating him for the win. Indian composer Pritam Chakraborty expressed that he was shocked with the move.

Chakraborty further added that the step was a "big high for our soft power as a country."

Exploring more about Zohran Mamdani's victory speech after becoming New York City's first Muslim mayor

Many seemed elated with the win of Zohran Mamdani and him becoming the mayor of New York City. The celebrations were witnessed by his family, including wife Rama Duwaji and mother Mira Nair. In his victory speech, Mamdani promised to fight for immigrants and even challenge President Trump.

During his speech, Mamdani also made a reference to his opponent, Andrew Cuomo, and said,

"I wish Andrew Cuomo only personal well-being. Tonight is the last time I mention him."

Mamdani further expressed gratitude to his parents and wife for their unwavering support in his journey. Meanwhile, Vanity Fair shared details about the victory party celebrating Zohran Mamdani. While the gathering was not officially tagged as a victory party, it reportedly was considered that way.

The gathering involved a number of his supporters who had his merch on. For the unversed, this merchandise included baseball caps, beanies, and bandanas. According to Vanity Fair, well-known individuals like Hasan Piker and Cynthia Nixon were present at the gathering.

Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York City mayoral race has become a significant move not just for many Americans. The news has garnered attention within the British political sphere as well, particularly the left wing. According to the BBC, Green Party leader Zack Polanski and British politician Zarah Sultana have congratulated Mamdani. Sultana further wrote in a post,

"This is what socialist representation looks like."

Meanwhile, many Indian celebrities shared posts on social media, congratulating Zohran Mamdani. The list includes composer Pritam Chakraborty, filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar and Hansal Mehta, and actors like Namit Das, Shabana Azmi, and Sonam Kapoor.