Jack Posobiec claims Zohran Mamdani is the polar opposite of Charlie Kirk who had tweeted against NY's mayor-elect 2 days before his death

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Democratic Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani (R) and his wife, Rama Duwaji (L), address the media as they vote at The Frank Sinatra School of the Arts on November 04, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. Voters in NYC are voting for who will be replacing Mayor Eric Adams between the front runner New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. More than 735,000 people have voted early, according to the Board of Elections, more than four times as many as in the 2021 contest. This election also has other city offices on the ballot, as well as six proposals. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The victory of Zohran Mamdani as the mayor of New York City has received mixed reactions nationwide. According to the comments of a TPUSA representative on a Fox News program, Charlie Kirk's company doesn't seem too thrilled about it.

NEW: TPUSA contributor Jack Posobiec says Zohran Mamdani is a polar opposite to Charlie Kirk.



“Mamdani: This is resentment politics ... This is 'you have something and I'm going to take it from you and give it to my supporters.'”



“Charlie was all about living a life centered on… pic.twitter.com/3hTZLFgzJV — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2025

After Mamdani's win, Jack Posobiec - a TPUSA contributor - appeared on Fox News to share his views on it. Posobiec brought up a tweet of Charlie Kirk posted two days before his death, that mentioned the new NYC mayor, saying:

"I found a tweet from him that was up on September 8, where Charlie had said that Mamdani, if he wins, will usher in a crime wave, the likes of which New York had not seen since 1990s, and sadly, I think Charlie is going to be proven correct."

Posobiec then went on to share his own view on Zohran Mamdani, also presenting a comparison between Kirk and him, calling them "polar opposites". He said:

"Charlie and Mamdani were roughly similar in age, but they were the polar opposites in terms of what they offered for their political agendas. Mamdani, This is resentment politics... This is 'you have something and I'm going to take it from you and give it to my supporters,' whereas Charlie was all about living a life centered on God, centered on country, centered on family, centered on building yourself and others up."

By winning 50.4% votes, Mamdani defeated Republican candidate, Curtis Silwa, and independent candidates Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams. Cuomo was his closest competitor, having amassed 41.6% votes in the mayoral election.

​ Zohran Mamdani quoted Nehru in his first mayoral speech

After winning New York city mayoral elections, Zohran Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani), quotes former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru in his victory speech. "Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru. A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out… pic.twitter.com/3MmfPefThy — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 5, 2025

In his acceptance speech as the NYC mayor, Zohran Mamdani quoted Jawaharlal Nehru - the first Indian Prime Minister:

"A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance."

Mamdani followed it up with: "Tonight, we have stepped from the old into the new."

Elsewhere in his speech, Mamdani reassured the citizens of NYC that he would lead with compassion, saying:

"Here we believe in standing up for those we love, whether you are an immigrant, a member of the trans community, one of the many Black women that Donald Trump has fired from a federal job, a single mom...or anyone else with their back against the wall... Your struggle is ours, too."

In his address for the working class of the city, Mamdani praise them for daring to reach for something greater despite being told by the wealthy that "power does not belong in their hands".

At the end of his speech, Mamdani addressed President Trump directly, saying: "Turn the volume up."