Is Dua Lipa set for another hit with Mark Ronson?

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 04: Dua Lipa performs during her Radical Optimism Tour at Spark Arena on April 04, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Dua Lipa shared that she is gearing up for a new musical chapter, revealing that she's been recording alongside Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson.

Just after getting engaged, the pop star shared that her new music will show a more vulnerable, romantic style. This is a big step when love songs are often overshadowed due to the edgier themes in today's music. With Ronson's history of making top hits, fans are already eager to see what these two will create.

Mark Ronson praises Dua Lipa's rare talent and says her new music marks the start of a powerful new era

Mark Ronson, who collaborated with her on the top hit "Dance the Night" for the Barbie movie tracklist, discusses her skill as something that can't be manufactured in a factory. He says that her voice is 'undeniable,' pointing out it's a born talent that makes her stand out from others. In Ronson's words:

"It's just undeniable. She just has a God-given thing."

Dua Lipa shines in the busy world of the entertainment scene and song today because she has a trait that not many artists keep: an instantly recognizable voice, in both her music and in creative expression.

Earlier this year, Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa were back in a New York studio working on fresh tracks. Looking back on the time, Ronson said that their creative partnership had spanned eight long years, but this time it felt new.

As Dua Lipa sang a song about her own life, he saw it as a turning point - her voice and presence carried a new weight. While he always saw her as a calm and wise person, he pointed out that she now shows signs of a deeper evolution, marking a new chapter for Lipa not just as an artist, but as a person. In his words:

"We've been making music together for eight years now, and she was singing this song. It’s a beautiful lyric about her relationship, and I just said to her, 'I know this sounds really corny: I feel like I'm watching you now as a woman deliver these new songs and this vocal.' She was always mature and grown-up, because of the way she grew up so fast. She always had her shit together. But who she’s become now … this is a new era for her as a songwriter and as a singer and as a human."

