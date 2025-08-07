Is Dean Cain married? All about Superman star’s family as actor reveals ICE enlisting

Dean Cain posing for a picture (Image via Insatgram/@deuces1966)

Dean Cain, who is mostly known for playing Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has some surprising career news, as he has been appointed as the new agent of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a video posted on August 5, 2025, the 59 year-old actor announced that he has joined ICE as a sworn law enforcement officer, as he wants to support first responders and help enhance public safety.

While fans and social media had their own opinion of Cain’s announcement, as both praise and criticism was shared across the internet when the news broke, now many people are also wondering about Cain's personal life, and more specifically, his relationship status and family.



For the many who know about Dean Cain's career and his past relationships, it may be surprising to learn that he has never married. In a number of interviews, including a 2014 interview with ABC News, he stated:



"I've never been married, never ever. I think he's pretty proud of dad, but to be honest, I'm pretty proud of him."



According to reports, his most serious relationship may be with former model Samantha Torres, with whom he has a son named Christopher Dean Cain, born June 2000.

A look into Dean Cain's relationship with his son and his previous relationships

After a long custody battle, Dean Cain was awarded full custody of Christopher in 2011. Since then, he has been a single father and often expresses how much he loves and is proud of his son. In a 2022 interview, he explained how fatherhood impacted his career.



"I made films that he could be around. I made different kinds of films as well, but I saw how those affected him, and I was like, 'This is great,'" he told Christian Headlines.



According to People, Cain took specific roles and film projects that allowed him to remain close to his son and has been leaning more towards family-friendly content for his projects.

Christopher, now 24 years old, graduated from High Point University in 2023. Dean expressed his happiness by posting his son's graduation pictures on Instagram. While Cain has no other children, Christopher does have two half-siblings with his mother, Samantha Torres. Even after their split, Cain has made positive comments on how his son has a relationship with the younger twins.

As far as romance goes, Cain was previously engaged to country singer Mindy McCready in the late 1990s. They broke up after a year.

Dean Cain was also rumored to be dating actress Pamela Anderson, and he once shared that their relationship was intense but very short.

Currently, in the new position of ICE, Cain continues to ignite debate. In his announcement video, he specifically encouraged people to think about applying to the agency and talked up the benefits of employment and the mission of the agency.