Is Cory Mills married? All about the GOP Rep’s family amid Lindsey Langston harassment accusations

United States Representative Cory Mills is facing harassment allegations from a former girlfriend (Image via Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Army veteran and Republican U.S. Representative Cory Mills is facing harassment allegations from an ex-girlfriend, who also happens to be a beauty pageant titleholder. Lindsey Langston, who was crowned Miss United States 2024, has accused the GOP politician of threatening to release her intimate videos after she ended their relationship, Drop Site News, The Blaze News, and other outlets reported.

Mills has been married to Rana Al Saadi, an Iraqi refugee and a naturalized American citizen, since 2014. The pair share a son, while Cory has a second child from another relationship. The couple also co-founded PACEM Solution International LLC and PACEM Defense LLC, according to Mills’ profile on SOAA (Special Operations Association of America).

Rana Al Saadi also served with the U.S. Department of State as an advisor and the U.S. Department of Defense as a translator/analyst, per her profile on PACEM Defense’s website. She is an alumna of Baghdad University (B.A. in English) and Georgetown University (Executive M.B.A.), according to her LinkedIn.

However, in May 2025, The Blaze News confirmed that Rana and Cory had been separated for more than three years. The U.S. Rep told the conservative outlet:



“We've been going through divorce proceedings for 2.5 years and have been separated for three years.”



Prior to The Blaze News’s report, Mills was facing physical assault allegations from a 27-year-old Iranian-American activist, Sarah Raviani. According to News 4 (WRC-TV), a police report described the U.S. Rep as her “significant other for over a year” and alleged that he “grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out of the door.”

Mills gave a statement to NBC News, denying any wrongdoing:



“This week, law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence. Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”



The U.S. rep was reportedly not charged, while the investigation was still ongoing at the time.

Lindsey Langston filed a police report against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills in July, accusing him of harassment



Florida Congressman Cory Mills allegedly threatened to release intimate videos of pageant winner Lindsey Langston following their breakup, as she reported numerous threats to police, claiming he even threatened her future partners. pic.twitter.com/WW12MW30He

— Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) August 6, 2025

According to Drop Site News, the Miss United States 2024 winner claimed to have been in a relationship with the GOP politician from November 2021 to February 2025. In her police report filed with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Langston claimed that she broke up with Mills after news reports emerged about him allegedly assaulting Sarah Raviani.

She accused the U.S. Rep of threatening to release her intimate videos and images, and of threatening to harm her future romantic partners. Steven Khachigan, a spokesperson for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, told Politico that Lindsey Langston’s allegations were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for review.

According to Drop Site News, Lindsey Langston also filed for a restraining order against Mills. During a conversation with the outlet, she recounted the threats:



“The threats from Cory intensified over time. From emotional manipulation, to physical violence against whoever I date in the future, to threats of having me stripped of the Miss United States crown… something I worked extremely hard for and a dream that was placed in my heart long before I even knew who Cory Mills was.”



According to screenshots of their text exchange obtained by The Blaze News, Cory Mills allegedly threatened:



“You want to date or be with someone else. Be my guest. But they need to know well in advance that if we cross paths, I don’t care this week, this month, or this decade. They better damn well know it’s coming every time.”



Another alleged text read (via The Blaze News):



“May want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point. Strap up cowboy.”



In subsequent messages, Mills allegedly wrote (The Blaze News):



“Let him put his actions behind his mouth. I can send him a few videos of you as well. Oh, I still have them.”



Lindsey shared her fears regarding the investigation with Drop Site News:



“My biggest fear is that this investigation will mirror the Washington D.C. investigation of the February altercation. I do not question local and state law enforcement’s (Florida) ability to handle this investigation, but I am concerned that, because he is an elected official and public figure, the matter will be delayed - putting me at risk. I worry that I am simply poking the bear.”



Mills refuted the allegations in a statement given to Politico. He claimed that he had not been made aware of the police report or accusations by law enforcement or the alleged complainant. Cory Mills added:



“These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District.”



Mills’ former rival, Anthony Sabatini, a Republican politician and Lake County commissioner, is the attorney for Lindsey Langston. Cory Mills accused Sabatini of politically attacking him by weaponizing the legal system. Sabatini, who shared the screenshots of alleged threats to his client on X, called for the U.S. Rep’s resignation in another tweet.