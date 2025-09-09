Iryna Zarutska's murder suspect Decarlos Brown had been previously released by NC Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes after a "written promise"

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: A demonstrator wears handcuffs following his arrest after he took part in a protest against government lockdown measures on May Day during the novel coronavirus crisis on May 1, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. May Day protests are taking place across Germany today, though as gatherings are limited by authorities to a maximum of 20 people per gathering due to coronavirus lockdown measures, many small protests are taking place instead of traditional, large-scale marches. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was allegedly killed by Decarlos Brown Jr. last month and the footage capturing the incident was released by the Charlotte Area Transit System on Friday (September 5). Since then, the case had gained massive attention, with many questioning the authorities since Decarlos was roaming around free even though he had been in trouble with law in the past.

According to reports by KFOXTV, North Carolina Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes granted the release of Decarlos, back in January 2025. The release was based on a "written promise" by Decarlos suggesting that he would appear for the court hearing. The same has been confirmed through court records that National News Desk reviewed.

On January 19, Decarlos was taken into custody for the apparent "misuse of the 911 system." The man called the emergency services while police officers were conducting a welfare check on him. At the time, Decarlos, who reportedly was diagnosed with schizophrenia, told the cops that he felt he had "man-made" objects inside his body that controlled his regular activities like walking and eating.

An affidavit read,

"Brown wanted officers to investigate this 'man-made' material that was inside of his body. Officers advised Brown that the issue was medical issue and that there was nothing further they could do."

Decarlos, however, was not convinced by the answer by the cops and ended up calling 911, which eventually led to his arrest. Later, he was charged with a Misdemeanor Class 1. The outlet further reported that prior to this arrest, Decarlos had been to prison several times.

The incident had led to netizens question the system that allowed Decarlos Brown Jr. to roam freely

As previously mentioned, the accused, Decarlos Brown Jr. had records of trouble with law as well as mental health issues. His mother spoke to the local TV station WSOC and stated that he was schizophrenic and should not have been allowed to be free on the streets.

From charges related to assault to firearm possession and larceny, Decarlos had faced them all at some point of time in the past. Following the tragic killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, many netizens took to social media and bashed the system. Some even criticized the judge and DA who approved Decarlos' freedom despite his questionable record.

A lot of people even wondered if the accused would get death penalty for the alleged crime that he committed. A user wrote on X,

"Iryna Zarutska didn't have a second chance, but Decarlos Brown Jr. had 14. The judge and DA who released him are complicit in Iryna's murder."

Piers Morgan too took to the social media platform and shared his take on the gruesome killing. He questioned the lack of coverage of the incident in mainstream media channels, despite the severity of it. Morgan tweeted,

"Why is the disgusting, senseless, unprovoked murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska by a man named Decarlos Brown Jr. on a train in Charlotte NC not getting more media attention?!"

The incident has further sparked outrage not just on social media but across the nation. The footage captured Decarlos Brown Jr. seemingly attacking Iryna Zarutska while she was completely unaware about what was going to happen. According to the police, the case is an ongoing investigation.