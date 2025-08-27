"I expected a huge no" - Love Is Blind: UK fans surprised by Billy's decision to marry Ashleigh

Billy from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 released episodes 9 and 10 on August 27, 2025. In episode 10, titled A Risk Worth Taking?, Billy said "I do" and accepted Ashleigh as his wife, leaving fans shocked by his sudden change of heart.

Earlier in the experiment, Billy was skeptical about marrying Ashleigh because of her profession.

As a cabin crew manager, Ashleigh would often be away for days at a time, and Billy was aware of that. It worried him, as he wondered if the distance and absence would impact their marital life.

Although he loved Ashleigh, he struggled to overcome his reservations regarding her job.

At one point, he was even certain that he could not make things work with her.

However, on the wedding day, Billy surprised Love Is Blind: UK viewers by agreeing to marry Ashleigh.

Netizens on X shared their opinions on Billy's decision, as one commented:

"I’m surprised Billy and Ashleigh got married , I expected a huge no."

Many Love Is Blind: UK fans were caught off guard, as they had assumed Billy and Ashleigh would not get married in the finale.

"there is no way in f**king hell billy and ashleigh got married?" a person wrote.

"Thought Billy was going to say no. So happy for Ashleigh," another commented.

"I really don’t think that Billy actually likes Ashleigh so god knows why he said yes," one user posted.

Other Love Is Blind: UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I'm not sure it will go far between Ashleigh and Billy though," a netizen reacted.

"Part of me thinks Billy said the answer he thought he had to say, to not seem like a d*ck on TV. I hope I'm wrong," another X user wrote.

"Billy said yes ke?? Shocking," one fan posted.

"You're my future" - Love Is Blind: UK star Billy expresses his feelings for Ashleigh

Before walking down the aisle, Billy admitted to feeling conflicted about marrying Ashleigh. Although he loved her, he was unsure if he could overlook her work schedule.

Moreover, since he had been married once before, he wanted to be extra cautious the second time around.

"If I do say 'no' to Ashleigh today, I hope she can forgive me, and most importantly, I hope she understands my reasoning," he said.

As for Ashleigh, she was nervous about facing Billy, worried he might reject her at the altar.

Regardless, she hoped Billy would make the right choice and accept her for who she was as a person.

Eventually, the wedding officiant asked both of them to state their decisions. Ashleigh and Billy both said "I do" and got married.

Later in the Love Is Blind: UK episode, when Ashleigh asked Billy what made him change his mind, he explained:

"I was split down the middle for fear. I've been divorced before. I don't wanna be divorced again. But I love you, and I wanna spend the rest of my life with you. And I knew as soon as I seen you in the moment, there's only one outcome I ever wanted. You're my future, Ash."

As for Ashleigh, she considered herself "lucky" to be standing next to Billy as his wife.

She told the cameras that she had never expected to leave the experiment with a life partner. However, now that she was married, she called the experience surreal.

The Love Is Blind: UK alum added that the journey taught her the true meaning of love and made her confident about overcoming the other hurdles of life.

