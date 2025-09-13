How old is Cardi B’s daughter Kulture? Duo go viral following New York Fashion Week appearance

Cardi B and her girl, Kulture, caught everyone's eyes at the New York Fashion Week, and this led people to buzz on social media. The rapper has three kids with her ex-husband, Offset. She often talks about how she looks after her kids and keeps up with her life and work.

Their first child, Kulture Kiari, 8, was born in 2018. She grew up under the public eye and still turns heads when she steps out with her mom. Along with Kulture, Cardi and Offset have a boy named Wave Set, who is 3, and a baby girl, Blossom, born in 2024. Offset also has three other children from his past relationship.

Cardi B and daughter Kulture steal the spotlight at New York Fashion Week

A fresh photo from New York Fashion Week Spring is now all over the web. It shows none other than Cardi B with her kid, Kulture. Known for her bold style picks, Cardi B came out in a bold, furry short skirt with a furry jacket, long boots, and stockings.

But it was little Kulture who stole everyone's attention, confidently posing for the cameras. Dressed in a furry mini skirt to mirror her mom's look, styled with a smooth black top and sunglasses, the eight-year-old soon became the talk of the internet for her coordinated and stylish appearance. As a consequence, Kulture immediately becomes top trending on X.

What do the netizens say?

The photo went viral fast, and fans rushed to social media to comment about Kulture's big debut moment at New York Fashion Week. Many loved her bold poses and matching outfit, naming her a "mini fashion icon," while others liked the matching look of the mother-daughter pair. The noise got loud quickly, making Kulture one of the top names talked about from the event.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Kulture is amazing," a user commented.

"That is one stylish little kid," another user commented.

"Why she ate cardi up I'm shooketh," a netizen commented.

"My God l love her since when she was a baby," another netizen expressed.

"Looks good and decent, keep it up," a user expressed.

"Like mother like daughter," a user wrote.

