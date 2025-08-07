How many children did Brandon Blackstock have? All about Kelly Clarkson’s ex’s family as he dies

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

Music manager Brandon Blackstock passed away at the age of 48 following a private battle with cancer for three years. Blackstock's death was announced on August 7, 2025, in a family statement, which read that he died in peace, amidst his family members.

After condolences came in for Blackstock, much thought is being placed on Blackstock's life and family, specifically, the children he leaves behind.

Blackstock is the father of four. He has two children, Savannah and Seth, from his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, to whom he was married from 2001 until 2012. He then had two more children, River and Remington, with Kelly Clarkson, whom he was married to from 2013 until their divorce in 2022.

Savannah and Seth are the two oldest children of Blackstock, from his marriage to Ashworth. According to People, Savannah is 23 years old and is a mother of one and pregnant with her second child.

This brought Brandon to grandfather status before his death. She has expressed on various social media sites about her close, loving relationship with her dad and shared family time.

On the other hand, Seth has primarily stayed under the radar altogether. He has made some family appearances, attending premieres and family-oriented functions. According to reports, both children had a similar relationship to Kelly Clarkson and did appear to be a part of Blackstock’s marriage to Clarkson.

A look into Brandon Blackstock's second marriage and his children with Kelly Clarkson

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson welcomed their daughter River Rose in June 2014, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander was born in April 2016. Clarkson shared that her children would frequently appear in interviews and join her on stage from time to time.

River even inspired Clarkson's children's book titled, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby. In recent times, River has appeared more interested and active in music and has performed both off and onstage with Clarkson. Remy also has performed on stage with his mother, but is more recognized for his dancing ability and light-hearted performances.

"She [River] will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone... She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome." Kelly Clarkson told People

Following their separation in 2020, Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of the kids, while Blackstock retained joint legal custody. Even after their divorce, Blackstock remained a fixture in their children's lives and reportedly co-parented with Clarkson.

Although she has been divorced from Brandon Blackstock’s father, Narvel, since 2015, country music star Reba McEntire has remained close with Brandon and continues to refer to him as her son. According to Distractify, she also remains on good terms with Clarkson and refers to her as a longtime friend.

Kelly Clarkson recently delayed her Las Vegas residency shows to be fully present for her children in the wake of Blackstock’s illness and death. Many fans and artists have expressed sympathy and support for Clarkson's decision.