"He actually HATES her": Love Is Blind: UK fans slam Javen for flirting with Sophie and leaving Katisha home alone

Javen from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK stars Javen and Katisha's relationship hit a rough patch in the new set of episodes released on August 20, 2025.

In episode 7, when the cast, singles and couples, reunited for a get-together, Javen was shown acting cozy with Sophie, drawing criticism from fans, who felt he disrespected his fiancée, Katisha.

He also faced backlash for leaving Katisha home alone while he joined the other cast members at another mixer.

Katisha was already upset about Javen's closeness with Sophie. So, when he left her and headed out to the party, Katisha could not hold back her tears any longer.

Love Is Blind: UK fans were unimpressed by the way Javen treated Katisha.

While they agreed he should not have flirted with Sophie in front of his fiancée, they also felt that he should have stayed by Katisha's side to assure her of his feelings rather than leaving her to cope with her emotions on her own.

Internet users took to X to share their opinions, as one commented:

"Javen left Katisha at home when she’s clearly upset? He actually HATES her wtf."

Many Love Is Blind: UK fans were disappointed by Javen's treatment of Katisha, as they criticized him for getting close to Sophie.

"How Javen can flirt with Sophie and others like that, and then meet Katishas family the next day is disgusting man," a fan wrote.

"No ways Javen HATES Katisha. Flirting like that with the girls in front of everyone. I've never seen him so happy around a woman like he was with Sophie. Katisha, my dear, he's definitely punishing you for choosing him even though the signs were already there," another commented.

"WHY THE HELL IS JAVEN PULLING SOPHIE FOR A CHAT?? INFRONT OF KATISHA? IN FRONT OF EVERYBODY?! ‘Are you dating anybody?’ ‘you don’t live far from here right?’ Then he leaves her at home to cry alone?" one user posted.

Other Love Is Blind: UK fans called Javen out for not providing emotional support to Katisha.

"Katisha does not love herself, Javen was playing in her face all night and left her at home while she was clearly upset....girl!!!!" one fan posted.

"Javen is so emotionally useless and offers no support or affection and Katisha looks at him with heart eyes I need her to WAKE UP and go to therapy omg it is uncomfortable to watch," another wrote.

"Javen does not care about this woman," one netizen reacted.

What did Javen and Sophie talk about in episode 7 of Love Is Blind: UK?

As soon as Sophie arrived at the mixer, she caught Javen's attention. He even told his mates that she was someone he would approach if he were at a bar.

Shortly after, he "pulled" Sophie for a chat, while Katisha watched, confused. When he asked her if she was happy to reunite with everyone, she answered that it was "weird" to put faces to people's names.

"Like, we spoke through a screen and now I'm seeing you," she added.

When the Love Is Blind: UK star asked Javen if he was happy with his choice, he avoided giving a direct answer and instead mentioned that there were "still hurdles to overcome."

Javen and Sophie reflected on their connection, with the former saying there was still more to unpack. He also asked Sophie if she was seeing someone and if she lived far from the bar.

The twosome bantered and continued to laugh out loud, which bothered Katisha.

An hour later, Javen and Katisha returned home. It was then that Katisha asked her partner how his conversation with Sophie had gone.

"It was interesting. She's funny. She's good banter," he answered.

Shortly after, Katisha headed to bed, saying she was tired. Javen, on the other hand, immediately contacted his Love Is Blind: UK mates and went out. As the episode closed, Katisha broke down in tears.

Stay tuned for more updates.