“Dr. Phil of trap music now”: Netizens react as Gunna is seen giving a motivational speech at a gym

Gunna Delivers Motivational Message During Gym Session (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Atlanta rapper Gunna turned a gym session into an opportunity to share an uplifting message with those present, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, discipline, and personal growth. The get-together, which included a handful of people, showed how the rapper focuses on mindset and toughness in his music and daily life. While they were all together, Gunna discussed why it's essential to take small steps toward improvement.

“I feel like everyone got to take that next step,” he said.

He pushed everyone to see the worth in just showing up, saying that being there was a big win on its own. By looking at little actions, like walking into the gym, as wins, he drove home the point that being disciplined starts with doing things over and over.

“We didn’t make them come here, but you pushed yourself to come. So catch yourself on the back,” he said.

Gunna stressed how spirituality played a part in his personal growth. He saw his faith as a compass to help him tackle obstacles and stick to his long-term aims. Gunna believed that drive comes not just from outside things like fame or money, but from being ready to face tough spots and keep moving ahead.

The rapper pointed out the link between working out and feeling good. He thought exercise could be a good way to deal with stress and anger. He said that regular gym sessions were a better choice than harmful actions, building habits that lead to lasting results as time goes on.

“We be fighting sh*t. Everything ain’t easy, but instead of you going out there trying to get it out, you might well just come here,” he explained.

His speech had fans praising him on the internet.

Gunna gave a motivational speech at the gym pic.twitter.com/MGb6wFefQR — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 30, 2025

"Gunna giving speeches like he’s the Dr. Phil of trap music now," an X user commented on Gunna's speech.

Fans praise Gunna for motivational gym session and positive influence

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Gunna’s recent gym session, lauding the rapper for promoting discipline, fitness, and positive outlets for stress.

"Sounds like he's telling them to get out their frustrations in the gym instead of on the streets - good message if you ask me!" an X user commented.

"Gunna is actually the best and most compassionate artiste in America," another reacted.

Many highlighted the motivational nature of his message, noting that he encouraged people to channel frustrations productively rather than turning to negative behaviors.

"Bro's out here turning sweat into sermons, next thing you know he'll be selling gym memberships with a side of hope," one wrote.

"I kept supporting gunna after his release from prison so it’s crazy to see bro doing some of the positive things I dream of doing. Encouraging and empowering people to be healthy, fit, and motivated is real role model type shit," one mentioned.

"Mfs clowning him for being a rat just shows how people pick and choose who to cancel," another user wrote.

"The feds had a positive impact on gunna," one wrote.

Looking ahead, Gunna is scheduled to host his “Wunna Run 5k” event in New York City on September 3, further extending his engagement with fans and communities through activities that promote health, motivation, and connection.