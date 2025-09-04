“Young Thug need to take some notes”: Netizens react to Gunna receiving an NYC Proclamation honoring his contribution to culture and community

unna Honored with NYC Proclamation for Cultural and Community Contributions (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

American rapper Gunna was recently recognized with an official New York City Proclamation during his WUNNA 5K Run held in Prospect Park. The honor celebrated how he has shaped music, culture, business, and community support. It also highlighted his work to boost health and wellness alongside his music career.

Someone read the proclamation out loud at the event. They said Gunna's path as an artist and public figure shows toughness, change, and taking charge.

The statement praised his sway in both music and wider community projects. It stressed how he's used his fame to help others. People clapped and cheered as he got the award.

It drew reactions on social media, with one user claiming Young Thug needs to take notes.

Gunna received an official NYC Proclamation at his WUNNA 5K Run in Prospect Park, celebrating his contributions to culture, community, and health advocacy 🙏



"Man Young Thug need to take some notes," an X user commented.

Social media reacts to Gunna’s recognition and contrasts with Young Thug

Social media users quickly responded to Gunna receiving the NYC Proclamation, sharing a mix of praise and commentary on his evolving public image.

"Gunna is just a gymxel snitxh now," an X user wrote.

"Haven’t seen a bigger W than gunna in a while tbh," another reacted.

"This is the type of representation the culture needs not all that other bs," one wrote.

Users highlighted Thug’s ongoing controversies and online activity, suggesting that while Gunna is being recognized for positive contributions, Thug remains embroiled in gossip and legal matters.

"gunna and thug are switching reputations rn," a person wrote.

"Gunna evolving . The world is slowly moving on from murder music and he in his own lane," another wrote.

"While thug is gossiping and typing bs on twitter," another user mentioned.

Gunna’s rise in music and recognition for contributions beyond entertainment

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, known as Gunna, caught the public's eye after joining Young Thug's YSL Records in 2016. His career took off, and he climbed the charts with several projects. He took off from there and did well with a few of his projects. His mixtape "Drip Harder" with Lil Baby stood out the most which, in turn, produced the hit “Drip Too Hard”.

This song soared to number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). On top of that, it grabbed a Grammy nomination.

Gunna's solo albums have made a big impact. Wunna (2020) and DS4Ever (2022) topped the Billboard 200. Other releases like Drip or Drown 2 (2019), A Gift & a Curse (2023), and One of Wun (2024) landed in the top three spots.

Popular tracks from these albums, such as "Lemonade" and "FukUMean," boosted his mainstream appeal. Beyond his music success, Gunna faced legal issues.

In May 2022, police arrested him as part of a larger probe into the YSL record label, along with Young Thug. After going through the legal system, Gunna took a plea deal and left custody in December 2022.

Despite these challenges, Gunna has continued to expand his influence both as an artist and a community figure. His recognition by New York City highlights a growing trend of honoring musicians for contributions beyond entertainment, including entrepreneurship, cultural impact, and public service.