Fight World Stunned: Ryan Garcia speaks out on Raja Jackson's brutal assault at wrestling event

Boxer Ryan Garcia has weighed in on a shocking incident that unfolded at Knokx Pro Wrestling in Los Angeles, setting off waves of shock in the wrestling world. On August 23, 2025, Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of UFC star Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, went off script during a live show on Kick.

Rather than executing a planned move, he hit wrestler Stewart "Syko Stu" Smith violently, leaving the performer hospitalized. Reportedly, a fight backstage over a beer can thrown set off this attack. Many in the sports world have slammed this act, with Garcia being one of the loudest voices against it.

Raja Jackson's unscripted brawl sparks outrage across the combat sports community

Crossovers between MMA and pro wrestling have long blurred the lines between sport and entertainment, with fighters now and then jumping into the ring to follow made-up tales. The new case with Raja shattered that balance, causing a sharp backlash across all combat sports circles. What should have been a planned act became a wild and violent fight when Raja abandoned the script and unleashed a barrage of real punches.

The scary event, caught on video, spread fast on the web, making fans and fellow athletes very upset, most of all boxing star Ryan Garcia, who was strong in his words against the attack. He shared a post on his X handle and described the incident as one of the worst incidents he has ever seen in his life.

In his words:

"This is probably the worst thing I’ve watched in a minute, what was bro thinking like seriously????"

Raja Jackson's assault probe ignites debate on streaming culture and fight safety

Raja Jackson is in the middle of a criminal investigation after a rough fight scene caught widespread attention online. The Los Angeles Police have now reclassified the altercation as an assault case, hinting that formal charges could follow. Reactions from big names, like Garcia, have amplified concerns, not just about safety in non-official fights but also about the high risks of live-streamed stunts. Gracia noted:

"There needs to be a serious conversation about streaming culture; it’s getting out of hand with what people are willing to do while on stream."

While Jackson's father says he is just a new performer, not a pro, this controversy is quickly sparking debates over accountability, streaming culture, and the risks of unchecked online entertainment.

