"Farming for TV moments": Big Brother 27 fans react to Ava's outburst during Vince's nomination speech

Ava from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@childofvenusandmars)

Big Brother season 27 aired a new segment on September 17, 2025, in which viewers saw the Head of Household competition, the nominations, the Power of Veto competition, and its subsequent ceremony play out.

In the two-hour-long episode, there was one moment that caught the viewers’ attention, but for all the wrong reasons.

It happened during the nomination ceremony, where Vince, the Head of Household, nominated Kelley, Keanu, and Ava.

Vince went around addressing each nominee and explaining his reasons for putting them on the block. While Kelley and Keanu listened silently, Ava did not.

She was not pleased with being used as a “pawn” to sit on the block. So, to make a point, she pulled out a chess pawn from inside her sleeve and placed it on a table, telling Vince:

“Vinny, you wanted me to be the pawn this week. Here you go. ‘Cause if you think I’m gonna sit quietly on that block, you got another thing coming … y’all better get ready for that Veto tomorrow ‘cause when I win it, this whole house is gonna shake.”

That said, she stormed out of the meeting and into the backyard.

Big Brother fans on X shared their thoughts on Ava’s outburst, with many saying she wanted a moment on TV.

“The way not a single person have brought up Ava's speech on live feeds. Not even her allies. I'm guessing everyone knows she's desperate for AFP and is just farming for TV moments at this point,” a fan wrote.

Big Brother fans believed Ava’s speech was unnecessary and not impactful at all.

“I just burst out laughing at Ava throwing a fit at the nomination ceremony like she really is out here thinking she’s the fan favorite,” a netizen commented.

“Huh?? The performance would’ve landed better if Ava actually played the game this whole time and not have a “it doesn’t matter” attitude since day 1,” another one reacted.

“Crying at Ava thinking that moment at the nomination ceremony was gaggy,” an X user posted.

Other fans of the CBS show expressed a similar sentiment.

“he way NOBODY mentioned Ava’s speech at the nomination ceremony when the feeds came back oh Ava flop,” a fan commented.

“I'm cringing at Ava's forced TV moment in that veto ceremony,” one person wrote.

“the way i haven’t heard a single person talking about ava’s nomination speech on the feeds… oh no one gave a f**k,” another one reacted.

Big Brother season 27: Ava delivers a speech at the nomination ceremony to show the houseguests she was not an easy player to target

After storming out of the meeting, Ava told the Big Brother cameras that she knew “Vinny the Lip” would put her up on the block.

Regardless, she wanted to express her standpoint because she wanted the rest to know she was a difficult contender.

“I wanted to make a statement to let the whole house know that I’m not just an easy pawn that can be thrown up on the block and tossed away. I’m here to play and I’m here to win,” she explained.

Shortly after, the contestants participated in the Power of Veto competition, where they had to deliver 25 pieces of ‘evidence’ onto a magnifying glass.

The one with the shortest amount of time would win the challenge.

Despite Ava’s determination, she could not emerge victorious. It was Morgan who outperformed everyone and earned the power.

She then used her Veto on Ava and persuaded Vince to nominate Lauren as Ava’s replacement.

With that, the new nominees for Thursday’s eviction are Kelley, Keanu, and Lauren.

Stay tuned for more updates.