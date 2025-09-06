"Every week these b**ches are doing something" - Cardi B urges people to talk about Doja Cat or Ice Spice & Latto instead of focusing on her

ALHAMBRA, CA - SEPTEMBER 2: Cardi B is seen leaving court on September 2, 2025 in Alhambra, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

In a recent X Space chat, Cardi B appeared visibly upset as she talked about people obsessing over her. Mentioning fellow artists like Doja Cat, Latto, and Ice Spice, the WAP rapper said:

"Every week these b***hes are doing something. Go talk about them! Doja Cat just put a f**king song out. Ice Spice & Latto just put a f**king song out. Go talk about them. B***hes got sh*t going on every single other two weeks. Why do you speak about [me] every f**king week?"

Cardi B's latest live chat comes as the rapper is preparing to drop her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, which is set to release later this month, on September 19.

The Please Me rapper first announced her upcoming album three months ago, on June 24. So far, two tracks from the album have been released - Outside and Imaginary Playerz - both of which have performed well. The album will contains two of her previous hits, WAP and Up.

Cardi B spoke about her expectations of the upcoming album's success

Cardi B and her team are so out of this world when it comes to creative direction, like I don’t think y’all get the symbolic message behind this particular photo. 😩 pic.twitter.com/4nqzuSbnzI — Riquo B (@riquob) September 3, 2025

As one can imagine, Cardi B has been talking about her upcoming album a lot. In an exclusive interview with Billboard (published September 3), the rapper was asked about the delay in dropping Am I The Drama?.

Answering the question, Cardi claimed that she was waiting the project to be well-put together before she dropped, adding:

"I’m not the kind of person that’s going to lock in in two months and complete an album. I’m very picky with my music."

Cardi B was also asked about her expectations from the upcoming album and how she'd determine if it was a success.

To that, the mother-of-three said that while winning a Grammy was a typical measure for it, with the changing times, her definition of success had also shifted. Cardi said:

"Success for me will be people saying, 'She put out a great album.' If [at] 3 a.m. people are talking about the album, that’s going to be success for me because people can’t wait to downplay it. I even want the people who don’t like me to be like, 'Yo. That sh*t is fire.' Yeah, eat your f**king fruits, n***a."

Cardi B was also asked to share some features that her new album might contain, which the rapper didn't reveal, saying that her fans had to hear it themselves.

​Cardi admitted that she was asked to perform at the Super Bowl in the past but had turned it down at the time, saying:

"I got asked to do the Super Bowl and I denied it. I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up."

Cardi B's sophomore album comes seven years after the rapper dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2017.