Is Elon Musk on LinkedIn? Tesla owner supports deleting the social networking platform months after calling its posts "unbearably cringe"

On August 21, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X and implied that he supported deleting accounts on LinkedIn. Musk had reposted a tweet originally shared by another user (@AdrianDittmann). The original tweet included an image showing a person relaxing on grass under the open sky. The image further had "Delete LinkedIn" written on it.

Elon Musk responded to the same and said "Yes." This prompted many to believe that the billionaire supported the idea of getting their profiles removed from LinkedIn. For the unversed, Elon currently is not on the app. However, there is a fake account of the Tesla CEO on the platform. The fake profile even has a image of Musk as his profile photo.

Meanwhile, netizens flooded the comment section under Elon's tweet and shared their take on it. Most of them agreed to what the billionaire implied. One user even wrote that people were totally ready to move on from LinkedIn. The user (@ai_agi_asi_) wrote on X,

"When X is gonna become the alternative? People are so ready to move on from linkedin."

Another netizen tweeted,

"Finally, someone said it out loud. I’ve never seen a platform as pointless as LinkedIn."

Meanwhile, several others had a different perspective and believed that LinkedIn held significance in the professional world even today.

A few months back Tesla CEO Elon Musk called LinkedIn posts "unbearably cringe"

This was not the first time that Elon Musk had openly criticized LinkedIn. Last year in November, the Tesla CEO shared a similar take through a tweet. Musk expressed what he felt about the posts and people dropping those posts on the platform. In a tweet dated November 22, 2024, Musk wrote,

"I instantly lose respect for anyone who posts on LinkedIn. Unbearably cringe."

The post by Musk was made after he reposted a tweet by Mark Nelson. At the time, no response was issued on LinkedIn's behalf with respect to the remarks given by the billionaire. His opinion, however, stirred a debate on the social media platform. While many backed him, there were others who did not agree with his stance about LinkedIn.

Then in March 2025, Elon Musk accused LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman of funding anti-Tesla protests. Reid, however, did not stay silent this time and responded to the claims made by Musk back then. Reid denied all the allegations and even called them "false claims."

Responding to Musk's tweet, Reid then wrote,

"Just one more of Elon's false claims about me: I never funded anyone for Tesla protests. I don’t condone violence. But it's clear Americans are angry at him – it’s easier to explain away their anger, than to accept that actions have consequences."

The tweet garnered more than 54 million views. In a follow-up tweet, Reid also shared a response by Grok where the chatbot clarified that there was no conclusive evidence to prove that Reid Hoffman funded any such protests against Elon Musk or Tesla.

As for the current statement on LinkedIn by Elon Musk, the platform is yet to drop a response.