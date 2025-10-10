“We intend to appeal”: Drake’s spokesperson issues a statement following dismissal of UMG ‘Not Like Us’ lawsuit

Drake to Appeal Dismissal of Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

A federal judge has dismissed Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss track Not Like Us, ruling that the lyrics constitute opinion rather than a factual claim.

On Thursday, US District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that the song’s words cannot be taken to claim as fact that Drake is a pedophile or that he has had sexual relationships with minors.

“The issue in this case is whether Not Like Us can reasonably be understood to convey as a factual matter that Drake is a pedophile or that he has engaged in sexual relations with minors,” the judgment states. “In light of the overall context in which the statements in the recording were made, the court holds that it cannot."

After the ruling, Drake’s spokesperson commented, saying:

“We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the court of appeals reviewing it.”

UMG reacted to the case being dismissed by stressing how vital artistic freedom is. In a statement given to Variety, a UMG spokesperson stated,

"From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Drake’s lawsuit against UMG stems from rap feud with Kendrick Lamar

The legal battle, which started earlier this year, focused on claims by Drake that UMG had harmed his reputation by pushing and distributing Lamar’s track.

He accused the label of making secret payouts and giving cheaper licensing deals to expand the track’s reach.

According to him, these actions hurt his brand and weakened his position in the current contract talks.

UMG had sought to dismiss the case, pointing out that Drake “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated.”

The label further stated:

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

The feud took place during a well-known rap rivalry involving Drake and Lamar. Their song Not Like Us got a lot of praise and earned several awards.

It snagged five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Many see it as a key moment in the cultural back-and-forth between these artists.

Both Drake and Lamar work under UMG but through different labels. Drake is signed with Republic Records, while Lamar is with Interscope Records.