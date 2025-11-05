"Don't lose yet Amotti!!": Physical: Asia fans react as episode 6 ends on a cliffhanger with Team Korea's fate on the line

Amotti from Team Korea (Image via Instagram/@amottivation)

Physical: Asia entered a new phase of the competition after bidding farewell to Teams Thailand and Indonesia in episode 5, which was released on November 4, 2025.

The six remaining countries (Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Turkey, Mongolia, and Australia) advanced to the third quest, where two more countries would be sent home.

The teams were divided into two groups, and Korea landed in the same group as Australia and the Philippines.

To win the third quest, teams had to compete in four games, earn points, and avoid finishing third in the rankings, as it would lead to elimination.

In episode 6, Korea went up against Australia and the Philippines. They finished second in the first two games, and third in the third game.

In the fourth game, Sack Toss, players had to pass a sack around by tossing it over a hurdle and onto their opponent’s side. Each pass had to be made within 30 seconds to avoid elimination.

From Team Korea came Amotti, the winner of Physical: 100 season 2, whereas from Teams Australia and the Philippines came Eddie and Justine Hernandez, respectively.

While Eddie dominated the challenge, Amotti and Justin struggled to cross the hurdle. The episode ended on a cliffhanger with Amotti attempting to throw the sack with around two seconds remaining on the timer.

Physical: Asia fans took to X to react to the cliffhanger and the tension of the moment. Netizens, who were already familiar with Amotti, hoped that he would succeed.

“Please I want Amotti to get a change to and fight Nakamura, don’t lost yet Amotti!!” a netizen commented.

Fans of the Netflix competition show felt the tension, as Team Korea’s fate lay on the line.

“#physicalasia is going to kill me, why do they have to leave such a cliff hangover, and with Amotti hanging on the balance? I’m sitting here crying. This is torture,” a fan wrote.

“I need to see if my baby Amotti made it or not pleaseeeeeee i need a spoiler or release the next episode right now,” another one commented.

“@NetflixKR that amotti cliffhanger on physical Asia was NOT it,” an X user reacted.

Other Physical: Asia fans expressed a similar sentiment, with many saying Team Korea made the wrong decision by sending Amotti in the fourth game.

“Not using Amotti for the 1st or 3rd game is the most stupid “strategic” decision i have ever seen unfold!” a person wrote.

“why did team korea not put amotti in round 1 and sungbin in round 4 amotti is leaner and faster while sungbin is bigger,” another netizen commented.

“I swear Amotti really gave Netflix the perfect cliffhanger i really really hope that sandbag got through if not, I guess that’s the end for Korea and Sung-bin,” a fan posted.

Team Korea’s fate hangs in the balance as Physical: Asia ends episode 6 on a cliffhanger

Coming into the game, Amotti told the cameras that he was prepared to give it his all, even if it meant wrecking his body in the process.

As soon as the game began, Strongman Eddie showed his strength and tossed the sack over to his opponent easily. However, Justin and Amotti struggled to find their rhythm as they hit the hurdle on their first tries.

After ten rounds, the sack’s weight was increased. But even then, Eddie dominated the challenge, leaving his opponents amazed.

Justin was also able to toss the ball on his first attempt, but Amotti struggled. His first and second attempts failed.

“One bad throw, then another, and all of a sudden, these negative thoughts just start to flood my brain,” Amotti said.

The Physical: Asia episode ended as Amotti tossed the sack for the third time with approximately two seconds left on the clock.

If he fails to make the pass within the remaining time, he, along with his team, will get eliminated from the show.

Viewers will have to tune in on November 11, 2025, to see if Team Korea lasts in the game.

