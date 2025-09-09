Didn’t hit the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot? Some tickets still win $50,000

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: A woman prepares a slip for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Today's Mega Millions jackpot is at least $654 million and combined with a high Powerball jackpot the total winnings could top $1 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot may have gone to someone differently, but that doesn’t mean every other ticket is a loss. Lottery officers are reminding players to check their tickets precisely because numerous lower prizes are still waiting to be claimed.

Some tickets from the rearmost draw are worth $50,000, and for those who hold them, that quantum can make a big difference. It’s common after a record-breaking jackpot for people to concentrate only on the big winner, but Powerball has multiple prize situations.

Even though the news highlights billion-dollar jackpots, many players across the country win smaller prizes that can still make a difference.

Why players should check their tickets carefully for $50,000 wins and other prizes

In the most recent draw, several tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball. Each of those tickets is worth about $50,000. For players who also opted for the Power Play multiplier, the payout could be even higher. These prizes may not compare with the billion-dollar jackpot, but they are still large enough to matter for everyday needs.

Lottery officials say that many of these winning tickets go unclaimed because people throw them away too quickly. Once the jackpot results are announced, players often stop checking their tickets if they didn’t win the top prize. But Powerball is designed to reward multiple tiers of winners, and ignoring that can mean missing out on thousands of dollars.

That is why officials continue to remind players: don’t toss your ticket until you’ve checked every number. Even a small match can turn into an unexpected payout. Stores that sold winning tickets often see excitement from their communities, with players dropping by to see if luck has rubbed off on them.

The attention on the $1.7 billion jackpot shows how powerful lottery fever can become. Lines stretch out of convenience stores, coworkers pool their money, and families talk about what they would do if they won. For most, the jackpot is a dream, but the smaller wins are the reality. They happen more often and to more people, even if the amounts don’t make national headlines.

For the recent draw, $50,000 prizes are spread out across multiple states. Each winning ticket represents a story—a person who now has extra breathing room for bills, travel, or savings. While these amounts may not change lives on the same scale as a billion-dollar jackpot, they still carry weight in daily life.

As the Powerball rolls over into its coming delineation, excitement will continue to grow. But for those holding winning tickets, the focus is on checking precisely and claiming their prize. Whether it’s $50,000 or a few hundred dollars, every win is part of the bigger picture that keeps people coming back to play.

So, if your ticket didn’t hit the jackpot this time, don’t be too quick to throw it down. That slip of paper could still hold a lower prize waiting to be claimed.