Did Taylor Swift make a cameo in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’? Singer addresses viral fan theory

Taylor Swift Addresses ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Cameo Rumor (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift spoke about a popular fan theory claiming she showed up in Happy Gilmore 2. The theory started spreading when the sequel debuted, and fans noticed a bear suit in a scene with Travis Kelce, Swift's NFL-star boyfriend. Many people on social media guessed Swift could be the one inside the costume after Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Kelce getting ready to film the bear attack moment.

People speculated about a part where Bad Bunny's character Oscar pours honey over Kelce's chest, and then a bear rushes in and tackles him. Since Kelce’s actual partner is a massive star who sometimes does surprise appearances, some thought Swift might have suited up as the bear as a funny inside joke.

People began talking online about theories after Netflix’s Instagram posted a short behind-the-scenes video of Kelce on July 31, 2025. Fans flooded the comments with curious guesses and questions, trying to figure out if Swift was the one in the costume. A few viewers claimed they could spot gestures or details that seemed like they might match Swift’s style.

Taylor Swift spoke about the rumor in August 2025 during her first time on "New Heights," the podcast run by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. She made it clear she had no part in the cameo. Swift said the rumors weren’t true.

“I can deny [the rumor],” she said. “At this point, we’re like, of course they think I’m inside of the bear costume. I’m honored to be thought of in that context because I loved that movie so much, I watched it multiple times. Loved it so much.”

📷 | Taylor Swift showing support for Happy Gilmore 2



“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @/netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯” pic.twitter.com/EwWvp66KLz — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) July 25, 2025

Taylor Swift clears the air as fans move on, and the bear cameo keeps the movie buzzing

Taylor Swift chose not to join Happy Gilmore 2, but she shared how much she enjoyed the original movie. A week before she appeared on the podcast, she shared the film's promotional poster on her Instagram Story and called it a fun movie.

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie!” she wrote on July 25, 2025. “An absolute must watch 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanely possible.”

She added a honey pot emoji, referring to the bear scene, and some fans saw it as a cheeky hint about the rumors. She later explained that her post was just excitement about the movie.

The buzz around the cameo rumors seems to have settled after Taylor Swift gave a clear response. People are still talking about the bear scene, which remains a favorite moment for fans, though nobody knows who wore the costume.

Meanwhile, Happy Gilmore 2 continues to receive attention for its numerous celebrity cameos, with appearances from figures across music, sports, and entertainment contributing to the film’s ongoing popularity among streaming audiences.