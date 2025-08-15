Did John Cena shoot Jimmy Fallon during a live broadcast? Late-night host trends on X over viral post

John Cena (L) and Jimmy Fallon (Image via YouTube/@TheTonightShowStarringJimmyFallon)

John Cena’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is gaining attention, as rumors about him "shooting" Fallon circulate online. Cena appeared on the show on Wednesday, August 13, to promote Season 2 of Peacemaker.

Meanwhile, on August 14, a parody account named Wrong Updates made a false claim on X, stating that Cena shot Jimmy dead during the live broadcast, while citing Deadline as the source. The post, which featured a photo of John Cena standing in front of The Tonight Show logo alongside a black-and-white image of Jimmy Fallon, garnered over 2 million views, 3000 comments, and 75000 likes.

“John Cena shot and killed Jimmy Fallon during a live broadcast of 'THE TONIGHT SHOW' (via: Deadline),” the post was captioned.

Despite being false, the claim led many to question whether Cena had shot Fallon.

“@grok is this true?” one user commented.

“Is this satire? I have no way to tell,” another user Is this satire? I have no way to tell,” another user questioned

“@AskPerplexity was this a promotional piece for peacemaker s2 or did this actually happen accidentally or purposely,” another user remarked.

However, many also mocked those who believed the claim, with one user asking:

“@grok why dont the replies here understand satire?” one user said.

Others also compared it to a scene from the 2019 hit film Joker, in which Arthur Fleck kills Murray Franklin, a famous late-night talk show host on live TV.

“That reminds me of a scene from the movie Joker,” one user stated.

“No doubt what Peacemaker watched while growing up?” another user commented.

“The "you get what you f-ing deserve" treatment,” another user said.

“My body is screaming at me to close the chapter”: John Cena on his WWE career

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Cena, who is currently on his farewell tour, stated that his body is awaiting the end of his WWE career.

"My body is screaming at me to close the chapter. I know I look a little younger than I am, but I'm 48, man, I'll be 49 next year," Cena continued as he expressed his gratitude for the WWE. I'm grateful, very grateful to say that the WWE has given me almost 25 years to go out and do my thing and be invisible and it’s been fantastic."

He explained that if he stays in the spotlight any longer, he might be taking opportunities away from the next generation.

“But I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002, thinking I'd never get a chance, and then, when I did, I came up with, like, a young, hungry class. I think if I hang around any longer than now, I'm just taking time away from those young guys who could be the next chance to make an impact on something.”

Cena also shared that life in WWE moves "very fast" and gave him less time to "look in the rearview mirror" of his career. He added that after he finishes his farewell tour, he plans to "look in the rearview and reflect" on his success. However, for now, he wants to have his "feet on the ground and enjoy all the moments that the audience gives me for these last 11."

Meanwhile, James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2 is set to premiere on August 21, 2025, on HBO Max.