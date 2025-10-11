Rajesh Srivastava reflects on his journey and lessons from On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon (Image via Getty)

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is a show where creative people compete to make marketing campaigns for big brands.

After four episodes, Rajesh Srivastava, a marketing professor, was the second contestant to leave the show.

In an interview with GeekSided on October 11, 2025, he talked about his time on the show, what he learned, and how it connects to his social media marketing classes.

Srivastava said that even though his ideas were strong, presenting them in front of brand leaders was hard. “My ideas were good, but I’m not used to pitching,” he said.

He explained that his work as a teacher helped him with planning and theory, but not with performing in front of people.

Even though he was eliminated, he said the show helped him understand how ideas are turned into real marketing projects.

The interview also showed how the experience changed his way of teaching. Srivastava said he now wants to share what he learned with his students and help them focus on teamwork and being flexible in their approach.

He said, “You never know what door might open for you,” encouraging his students to stay consistent with their work and remain open to unexpected opportunities.

Pitch challenges and learning through feedback on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

During his time on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Rajesh Srivastava faced difficulties translating marketing ideas into performances. He explained:

“The most difficult part is that I’m not well-equipped to physically do things, and that’s what shows.”

His concepts impressed the judges for their creativity, but the delivery during pitches often fell short.

Each episode provided feedback that helped him see where his approach could improve.

In one challenge, he had to design a drink for a brand, a task outside his comfort zone.

“In one episode, I’m supposed to make a drink, but I’ve never made that kind of drink,” he said.

He wanted to create something inspired by his Indian heritage but chose a different path during the competition.

“I did want to do something Indian, and I wish I had stuck to that in the end.”

Srivastava accepted that while his ideas were sound, execution plays a vital role in marketing. The competition helped him understand how theory and application can differ.

"Just because yours was not picked does not mean that you failed,” he told his class later.

He used the experience to remind his students that feedback should lead to learning, not discouragement. His focus shifted from defending ideas to refining them in response to brand needs.

Team collaboration, classroom impact, and key takeaways in On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

When the show transitioned to group projects, Srivastava felt more comfortable applying his teaching experience.

“When I teach my class, one of the things I do is divide the class into groups,” he said.

Working in teams allowed him to use his strengths in theoretical guidance and communication. He found that contributing to others’ pitches helped him express his ideas more effectively.

Srivastava also shared how his participation influenced his students. They were excited to see their professor on television and to discuss his episodes during class.

“On Tuesday, I’m teaching a class, and in the evening, I’m in the show,” he said.

The students followed his progress and engaged in conversations about creativity, preparation, and persistence.

His biggest lesson came from observing the production process.

He learned that each episode required long hours of filming and coordination. “You tape 16 hours of one episode, and they have to put that into 40 minutes,” he explained.

He gained an appreciation for the work of producers, camera crews, and editors who bring ideas to life on screen.

Reflecting on the experience, Srivastava said he would use these lessons to enhance his teaching in social media marketing.

He emphasized that success comes from understanding both strategy and execution, lessons that extend beyond television into real-world marketing practice.

