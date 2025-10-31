Did Erika Kirk say she sees some similarities between Charlie Kirk and JD Vance? Video goes viral in the wake of affair rumors

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: Mrs. Erika Kirk appears onstage during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A photo of Erika Kirk and JD Vance hugging each other during a recent TPUSA event in Mississippi on Wednesday has been going viral. Many questioned Erika, particularly for her hand placement on Vance's hair during the hug. Amid this controversy, a video has been going viral in which Erika says that she sees a few similarities between Charlie Kirk and JD Vance.

In the video, she seemingly says,

"No one will ever replace Charlie… but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD…Vice President JD Vance."

The video popped up after a netizen with the user name @rupamurthy1 shared it on X. As of now, the post has already garnered more than 2 million views as well as over 45K likes. While the video went viral on social media, many claimed that it was possibly AI-generated. One user wrote on X,

"It's fake video..... Made with AI."

However, it is worth noting that Erika Kirk has made the remark about the similarities between her late husband and JD Vance. The video went viral at the time when there were rumors about an affair between Erika and JD. During the Wednesday event, Erika Kirk even said that she "prayed on it" when her team asked JD Vance to speak.

Erika Kirk and JD Vance's encounter at the Wednesday events sparked the problematic rumors surrounding an alleged affair

From the embrace to the way Erika Kirk placed her hand over JD Vance's head, all of it sparked rumors about an affair between the two. Netizens flooded social media platforms with remarks surrounding the same. Apart from the embrace and hand placement, another factor that caught netizens' eyes was Erika pointing out similarities between Vance and Charlie Kirk.

One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"I'm sure that when Erika hugs her grandpa or male coworkers, she rakes her fingers through their hair and mashes herself against them too. Who doesn't, right?"

Meanwhile, JD Vance and Usha Vance have already been surrounded by divorce rumors. In addition to the rumors regarding the affair, Erika Kirk also got scrutinized for her choice of outfit at the Wednesday event. For the unversed, she was wearing black leather pants that sparked questions amongst many. A user tweeted,

"Leather hot pants seem an odd choice for a political organization promoting a religious and supposedly conservative narrative."

According to reports by The List, body language expert Judi James saw the entire trail of events in a different manner. According to James, it was more of an emotional gesture from Erika's end. Speaking to The Mirror, James spoke about the situation and said,

"Erika approaches Vance with her arms held out higher for her hug ... almost like a child seeking a comfort hug."

As far as the latest rumors surrounding Erika Kirk and JD Vance are concerned, they have not made any statement on the same. Erika has, however, opened up through an Instagram post, stating that there isn't a "linear blueprint for grief."