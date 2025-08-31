Did Donald Trump react to viral death rumors? Claim debunked

U.S. President Donald Trump was seen boarding a motorcade on the White House South Lawn (Image via Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The unfounded rumors of U.S. President Donald J. Trump (aka, DJT) dying recently surfaced on social media. The claims also made it to X’s trending tab, with many sharing memes.

Amid the death hoax, a screenshot of an Instagram Story also went viral, with a claim that Trump is fine. While the image makes it appear as if Trump has addressed the death hoax, it also satirizes the social media reports.

In the fake Instagram Story, Trump assures that he is fine, needs time to relax, and asserts that he will return to being president when he feels like it.

Contrary to the viral claim, the POTUS hasn’t reacted to the viral death rumors. He has neither published an Instagram Story nor written on TruthSocial.

Trump’s recent posts have been around Labour Day weekend, voting, a Russian hoax, tariffs, and more. On Saturday, August 30, the U.S. President wrote:

“Enjoy your Labor Day weekend. A big year ahead for the USA, maybe the BEST EVER, if the Tariffs are finally approved by the Courts!!! President DJT”

While DJT has been actively posting on TruthSocial, many X users have continued to joke about the viral rumors.

President Donald Trump quashes the death hoax after being spotted with his grandchildren

A U.S. official tells me: Trump is OK. Will play Golf this morning — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) August 30, 2025

The rumors of DJT’s demise sparked when some users claimed he hadn’t been seen in public since Tuesday and had no plans scheduled over the weekend. Soon the claims went viral, with many X started trending Trump’s death with jokes and memes.

While POTUS didn’t address the rumors, he was seen with his grandchildren on Saturday, August 30.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ, Forbes, and the New York Post, reported that Trump boarded a presidential motorcade on the White House South Lawn.

His grandkids, Kai Madison and Spencer Frederick Trump, also accompanied him in his vehicle. Barak Ravid, a journalist for Axios, also confirmed in a tweet:

“A U.S. official tells me: Trump is OK. Will play Golf this morning.”

He later quoted White House pool report and wrote:

“White House pool report: ‘Pool photog snaps pic of POTUS in white polo red MAGA hat black pants. POTUS’s motorcade began rolling at 8:45am’"

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House this morning with his grandchildren, en route to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, Aug. 30, 2025.



Nathan Howard/@Reuters pic.twitter.com/aIQdB7RrBD — Nathan Howard (@SmileItsNathan) August 30, 2025

Nathan Howard, a freelance photojournalist, also shared a picture he clicked for Reuters and wrote on X:

“U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House this morning with his grandchildren, en route to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, Aug. 30, 2025.”

While the latest public sighting has debunked the death hoax, many still questioned the new pictures and video.

Some argued that the photo was clicked in 2019, claiming Trump wore the same clothes – a MAGA hat, a white polo shirt, and a black – and was seen near a vehicle with identical license plates.

The claims are questionable, given that Spencer, DJT’s grandchild, was seven years old in 2019, while the recent image shows him noticeably older, consistent with his current age.

Therefore, the pictures of DJT with his grandkids were not taken in 2019 and are from a recent sighting at the White House.