Did Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves date? Relationship explored as actor remembers late Something’s Gotta Give costar

Diane Keaton attends the Handprint and Footprint in Cement Ceremony for Actress Diane Keaton hosted by TCL Chinese Theatre (Image via Getty)

Keanu Reeves is remembering her Something's Gotta Give co-star Diane Keaton a few days after her passing.

Reeves shared Diane's lasting impact on him at a screening of his new film, Good Fortune, in New York City on October 13, claiming that she was "very nice to me. Generous, generous artist and a very special, unique person."

"Total pro," said the John Wick star about Diane.

He expressed that it was "cool" to see Jack Nicholson and her together in Nancy Meyers' rom-com Something's Gotta Give.

"It was cool to be able to see her and Jack Nicholson together. Just with the history they shared and the way the fondness and love they had for each other. It's really cool," he said.

Although Diane never married, she has reportedly been involved in several high-profile relationships over the years, including with Woody Allen, Al Pacino, and Warren Beatty, according to People Magazine. She also chose to adopt two children, her daughter, Dexter, in 1996, and her son, Duke, in 2001.

"[I'm not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect. I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I'm sure they’re happy about it, too," she told the outlet in 2019.

There were also rumors that she dated Keanu Reeves after they starred together in Something's Gotta Give, though neither party ever confirmed the speculation.

In 2006, Diane reportedly told Oprah that she was "going to marry him [Keanu Reeves]. He likes an older woman."

Diane Keaton passed away at age 79

Rest in peace, Diane Keaton. pic.twitter.com/qBuvoJ6I98 — Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) October 12, 2025

Diane Keaton passed away in California on Saturday, October 11. She was 79 years old. According to People Magazine, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed that they were called to Keaton's home at 8:08 a.m. local time and transported her to a local hospital.

"There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness," a spokesperson told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Nancy Meyer herself paid tribute to Diane in a lengthy Instagram post dated October 13.

"These past 48 hours have not been easy. Seeing all of your tributes to Diane has been a comfort. As a movie lover, I’m with you all - we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories. As a woman, I lost a friend of almost 40 years - at times over those years, she felt like a sister because we shared so many truly memorable experiences. As a filmmaker, I’ve lost a connection with an actress that one can only dream of," she wrote.

Nancy further expressed that Diane, who also starred in Baby Boom and Father of the Bride (written by Nancy), "got me so writing for her made me better because I felt so secure in her hands."

"She was fearless, she was like nobody ever, she was born to be a movie star, her laugh could make your day and for me, knowing her and working with her - changed my life. Thank you Di. I’ll miss you forever," Nancy added.

Stay tuned for more updates.