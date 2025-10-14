Mitt Romney speaks out after brother Scott Romney’s wife found dead in LA parking garage

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) answers questions in his office after announcing he will not seek re-election on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Romney Called for a "new generation of leaders" while also criticizing both U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former Senator Mitt Romney has shared his thoughts after news broke out that his sister-in-law, Carrie Romney, was found dead in Los Angeles. Carrie was married to Mitt’s elder brother, Scott Romney.

While releasing a statement to People Magazine, the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee shared that Carrie was a source and love and light in the Romney family. The politician stated,

“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

According to NBC 4, Carrie’s body was discover on Friday, October 10, around 8:30 p.m. local time, when authorities investigated leads at a parking lot at the 24500 block, Town Center Drive in Valencia. At present, law enforcement officials told the news outlet that the death was being investigated.

The woman, who was identified as Carrie Elizabeth Romney by the medical examiner’s office, fell from the five-story tall parking lot, as per NBC 4. The news outlet reported that while no foul play is suspected, it is still being determined whether Carrie jumped or had an accidental fall.

According to ABC News, the results from Carrie’s toxicology report are still being awaited, meanwhile, the cause of her death is listed “deferred.”

As per The Independent, Lt Daniel Vizcarra, the spokesperson of LA County Sheriff , while speaking about the incident, said,

“We don’t know if it was suicide or accidental. There is not enough information to go by yet on what the coroner has given us so far.”

Mitt Romney’s brother Scott Romney had separated from his wife, Carrie Romney

Carrie and Scott Romney tied the knot in 2016, as per The Independent. The couple, who did not have any children together were recently separated.

Documents obtained by Daily Mail reveal that Scott Romney and his wife Carrie Romney had separated on May 25. Scott had also filed for divorce from his wife on June 10, citing irreconcilable differences.

Daily Mail also reveals that Carrie was looking to be rewarded with spousal support, but Scott did not agree to the conditions. The former politician also cited that their wealth and assets were earned separately before they were wed.

Carrie had also filed to reinstate her maiden name, Carrie Dimas, as per Daily Mail.

Scott and Mitt Romney were born to former Governor of Michigan and a well-known members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, George W. Romney

Scott and Mitt Romney have a six-year age difference between them. Coming from a family of politicians, the brothers, who had two more siblings, were well-versed with the American political landscape.

Their mother, Lenore Romney also ran for the Senate in 1970, but her candidacy was unsuccessful, as per CBS News.

While speaking about Mitt’s work as a politician, Scott spoke to The New York Times about their father’s attempts to help during his younger brother’s campaign for the Senate in Massachusetts, and said,

“There was a time he called me. He said, ‘I think Mitt should do this or that.’ I said to my dad, ‘You know, this is his campaign, and when it’s over, maybe he should be able to say he did it his way.’”

Mitt meanwhile went on to serve as the Governor of Massachusetts. During the 2012 presidential race, which Mitt lost to President Barack Obama, Scott served as his brother’s fundraiser.