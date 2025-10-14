Who is Mitt Romney’s brother Scott Romney? Former senator’s sister in law Carrie Dimas found dead

Scott Romney, older brother of Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney, cheers at The Republican National Convention in Tampa. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee, Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law Carrie Dimas was found dead on a street next to a parking garage in a town in California, as per TMZ. Dimas, 64, was related to Romney through her husband, Scott Romney, who is Mitt Romney’s elder brother.

Scott Romney is a lawyer who was on the Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees from 2001 to 2009, as per CBS News.

As a part of the politically active Romney family, Scott made an unsuccessful bid for the Republican Party’s Michigan attorney general in 1998.

Scott Romney also considered running for a Senate seat from Michigan, but later withdrew out of consideration, according to CBS News. At the time, Scott said that “The timing is not right for me.”

The news outlet notes however that Scott was active participant during his brother’s presidential run, and featured as a delegate from Michigan at the 2012 Republican National Convention.

What happened to Scott Romney’s wife, Carrie Dimas?

Scott Romney, who has formerly worked as an important fundraiser for his brother, married Carrie Dimas in 2016.

Dimas’ body was discovered in a locality known as Valencia in the LA county. According to the report by TMZ, Dimas’s body was found on the street on the evening of October 10 at 8:30 pm.

Dimas death is attributed to a fall from a multi level parking garage near the Valencia centre shopping mall, according to the news outlet.

TMZ reports that the LA County Homocide Bureau is yet to confirm the mode of death. The investigators have also not yet confirmed if the fall was intentional or accidental.

BREAKING: Carrie Elizabeth Romney — sister-in-law of Mitt Romney — found dead Friday evening in Valencia, California. She was 64.



Authorities say she may have fallen or jumped from a multi-story parking garage; no foul play is currently suspected.



Investigators are still… pic.twitter.com/IGWoDCpxFe — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) October 14, 2025

Dimas was Scott Romney’s third wife. Before Dimas, Scott, while a student as Harvard Law School, tied the knot with Ronna in 1967 in Salt Lake City, as per The New York Times.

The two divorced in 1992, however. Scott was married to his second wife, Sheri Jelalian, from 2011 to 2016.

Scott Romney has often spoken about his upbringing alongside brother Mitt Romney

Mitt and Scott Romney were two of four children of former Michigan Governor George W. Romney. While speaking of their childhood, Scott once spoke to Frontline about the relationship between their father, who also served as the president of a motor company, and Mitt. He said,

“Dad loved us all and treated us all with great love. But Mitt was six years younger, a surprise, and Dad had a little bit more time perhaps. And Mitt was so much in love with cars, and my dad was president of a car company, and so they built a little go-cart together, and they did things together. Mitt spent a lot of time listening to him at night, going through his papers and talking about business and so forth. So they had a special relationship, and that continued on. …”

While focussing on Mitt’s personality, Scott also shared what was so special about his brother. He told Frontline,

“I think he's a unique individual. I think everybody in my family has a pretty good intellect, but Mitt has an ability to analyze and see the heart of issues and delve into it perhaps more thoroughly than some. And you see it all the time. He just thinks differently.”

Even as Scott did not take up any role in the administration, Ronna Romney McDaniel, one of his children from his previous marriages, was elected the Republican Party’s chairwoman in 2015.