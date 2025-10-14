What is Charlie Kirk day? Here's everything to know

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has announced Pirro, a former Fox News personality, judge, prosecutor, and politician, after losing support in the Senate for his first choice, Ed Martin, over his views on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk Day is observed on October 14, 2025, as the "National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk." It commemorates the 32nd birthday of Charlie Kirk, the founder and chief executive officer of Turning Point USA, one of the largest conservative nonprofit organizations aimed at engaging young people in the political process.

Kirk was born on October 14, 1993, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He has grown Turning Point USA from a small enterprise into a national powerhouse with more than 3,500 chapters on college campuses as of 2025. The organization dedicates its energy to connecting young people with the activist cause of free markets, limited government, and a conservative worldview, while maintaining a focus on engaging young people in the political process and mobilizing them to vote.

Kirk would go on to have a successful career hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, a widely successful podcast in the conservative space that has millions of downloads. He is also an author of several books, including The MAGA Doctrine and Campus Battlefield. In 2024, he played a significant role in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, encouraging young voters in the key battleground states of Arizona and Wisconsin.

On September 10, 2025, Kirk was shot and killed while speaking on the topic of free speech versus gun violence at the first event of his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Speaking to an audience of around 3,000, Kirk was shot in the neck during his speech by Tyler Robinson, age 22, a former student at UVU. Kirk did not survive the trip to the hospital and was reported to have uttered his last words, asking for prayers for America.

Governor Spencer Cox of Utah labeled the event a "political assassination." Robinson was arrested two days after the shooting after his mother recognized him from a sketch and contacted the FBI.

On September 18, 2025, Erika Kirk was elected as the new head of Turning Point USA. Erika pledged to move the organization forward and continue its mission. On Tuesday, President Trump will award Kirk's family the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House. Erica will be receiving the award herself. The ceremony today has become a symbol for Kirk's steadfast belief in free speech, faith and civic engagement in a divided county.

Facts on the National Day of Remembrance:

The National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk was established through a bipartisan congressional resolution in September 2025. Senator Rick Scott sponsored S.Res. 403 on September 16, garnering the support of over 20 Republican co-sponsors. It passed on the Senate floor with unanimous consent on September 18.

The resolution designates October 14, 2025, as Kirk's birthday, to be observed and recognizes his contributions to civic education and public service.

On September 16, Rep. Jimmy Patronis introduced H.Res. 727, which passed in the House on September 19 with a "present" vote from 38 Democrats. Others, like Rep. Jasmine Crockett, didn’t vote for H.Res. 727 due to Kirk’s "controversial comments." Patrón raised awareness of Kirk's ability to defend faith and freedom on college campuses while mentioning Kirk's engaging style when speaking to those with opposing viewpoints.

October 14 is not a federal or state holiday. Therefore, there are no mandated closures for schools, banks or post offices across the country. In fact, State Departments in New Jersey and Ohio confirm that things will operate as normal, and there will be no orders to lower flags by departments like New Jersey's state department.

Here are a few of the events highlighted by Wake Up NJ:

Charlie Kirk celebration, Toms River (gather point Kohl's parking lot) at 10 a.m.

Turning Point, Burlington County, Charlie Kirk memorial, Freedom Park, Medford, at 4 p.m.

Charlie Kirk memorial, Buchmuller Park, Secaucus, at 6 p.m.

Watch the 4 p.m. ET White House Medal of Freedom ceremony live on Fox News, Newsmax or WhiteHouse.gov, featuring Erika Kirk's acceptance and speeches by Trump and Vance.

Stay tuned for more such updates!