Who is in The Band Perry? Active members list and more revealed amid Reid Perry’s exit

Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry perform on stage at the Ascend Amphitheater (Image via Getty)

Reid Perry, the bassist and background vocalist of The Band Perry, has stepped away from his family band. Reid shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday, October 13.

"To the fans, you've always been my favorite part of this. I’ve decided to leave TBP" Reid wrote.

He revealed that he will be managing The Voice alum Ryan Coleman, describing him as "a new voice I believe in more than anything."

"For me it was and will always be about making great country music, with and for the hardworking people who love it and live it. Thank you for every memory, I’ll see you back in the saddle. I wish Kimberly and TBP the best as they move forward into the future," he concluded.

Acknowledging his exit in the comment section of the post, Reid's older sister and the band's original member, Kimberly Perry, said:

"Reid! Wishing you the most wonderful successes in your new era! Love you, brother!"

Meanwhile, Perry's fans also flooded social media with well-wishes for his career and expressed sadness over his departure, with one writing:

"My heart breaks hearing this news, I wish you Luck ! We definitely will miss you! Love ya ❤️❤️"

"Thanks for all the unforgettable memories along the years. Best of luck in the new project. 🔥" another user stated.

Originally formed by siblings Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry in 2005, The Band Perry now consists only of Kimberly as the sole remaining original member, joined by her husband Johnny Costello, who replaced Neil in 2025.

More about The Band Perry

According to the Band Perry's official website, Kimberly Perry, the oldest of the three siblings, began performing in her first high school band at the age of 15, where she employed 10-year-old Reid and 8-year-old as her roadies. They later formed their own band, opening for Kimberly's band.

"My bass and I've been attached at the hip since I was 10 years old. While most of my friends were playing little league, I was sitting in my room learning Rolling Stones' and Beatles' bass lines. It's really all I've ever known," Reid said.

Although the siblings were part of different bands, they would sit on their front porch "singing old Hank Williams and Bobbie Gentry songs in three-part harmony, hoping to channel the spirits of old country through musical séance while fighting off the southern Alabama mosquitoes," according to Kimberly.

She also shared that the siblings always knew that they would "take the stage together - all we were waiting on was the right moment," which came in July 2005 when they reunited to form The Band Perry.

The siblings, who rose to fame in 2010 with their No. 1 hit If I Die Young, went on to win the 2015 Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Gentle on My Mind.

In 2023, the trio announced that the band was going on hiatus, stating they had "decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits." However, they confirmed their return in 2025, with Johnny replacing Neil.

