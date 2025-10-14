Was Cheryl Hines a Democrat? Actress talks about her husband RFK Jr. leading the MAHA movement in the Trump administration

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before Kennedy is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy, who faced criticism for his past comments on vaccine, was confirmed by the Senate 52 to 48. Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the only Republican to vote against him. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Monday, October 13, Cheryl Hines appeared on Fox News for a conversation with Jesse Watters, where she spoke about her husband's leadership role at Trump administration's MAHA (Make American Healthy Again) Movement.

Getting into the details of his accomplishments in the movement, the actress said:

"And it's so amazing to have Bobby leading the MAHA movement and watching some of the things that he's accomplished, like getting rid of petroleum-based dyes in food, getting rid of ingredients in our food that other countries don't allow, looking at baby formula and getting rid of arsenic and lead that's in it... I'm really proud that Bobby is the person leading the charge."

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, before Hines displayed her full-fledged support for her husband's decision to join the MAGA government, the actress had always presented herself as a vocal Democrat. In fact, she also had strong anti-Trump views during his first presidency term, which she no longer voices.

🚨 JUST IN: Actress Cheryl Hines says she’s “VERY WORRIED” about her husband, RFK Jr’s SAFETY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/QyeHuTOZsz — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 14, 2025

The host also asked Hines about the transformation of her beliefs from Democratic to Republican, the actress said:

"You know, President Trump and Bobby have a lot in common. They have very similar goals. And when they got together, they decided, 'Yeah, we should work together.' And so suddenly Bobby is now in the middle of a Republican administration."

When asked by Watters if she follows the MAHA lifestyle herself, Cheryl replied with:

"I do think it's a lifestyle, and I do think I lead a healthy lifestyle. So for me, it's less about every tiny little thing... I don't work out every day. But you know, overall, going through the day, I'm trying to make healthy choices and do what's best for my body... That's basically it."

It seems like the actress is now fully comfortable in the role of a MAGA wife. Earlier this year (in January), Cheryl also joined her husband to his confirmation hearings before he assumed the office as the US Secretary of Health and Human Services.

RFK Jr. laid off over 1,000 CDC employees last week

Cheryl Hines' supportive stance for her husband on Fox News comes days after RFK Jr. dismissed more than 1,000 employees from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - including doctors, scientists, and public health officials.

According to MSNBC, entire teams that manage responses for infectious diseases, investigate into disease outbreaks, publish scientific reports, and communicate with global health partners, have been wiped out by the Secretary's move.

Dr Demetre Daskalakis - the former director of CDC's National Center on Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, has called RFK Jr.'s latest move an unscientific takeover of the CDC. He further said:

"CDC is over. It was killed. This administration only knows how to break things. They have made America at risk for outbreaks and attacks by nefarious players. People should be scared."

Per the media outlet, besides the CDC, the Trump administration has made firings multiple other departments, including Treasury, Housing, Urban Development and Energy, and Education Departments.