Who was Thomas Perkins? Kirby Perkins construction founder and wife identified as victims killed in plane crash in Massachusetts

A tragic plane crash on the morning of Monday, October 13, in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, has taken the lives of two residents of Middletown, Rhode Island, Thomas Perkins, who was 68, and Agatha Perkins, who was 66.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III identified the couple as the victims after the crash of their single-engine plane on Interstate 195 resulted in flames and also injured one other driver.

Thomas Perkins was a prominent figure in the Newport and Middletown communities who was recognized for his advocacy of the historic preservation of the local culture as well as building.

He was the co-founder and partner of the Middletown-based firm, Kirby Perkins Construction, which is known for restoring some of New England's most historic buildings. The company has worked on many landmark projects, including Gilded Age mansions in Newport, the Newport Art Museum, and plantations in Virginia.

Perkins came to the company in 1987, after relocating from Vail, Colorado where Perkins was involved in the construction industry. Perkins's brother-in-law had formed Kirby Construction a number of years earlier and was working on high-end restoration. Thomas Perkins became a full partner in 1997 and the firm became Kirby Perkins Construction.

Under Perkins' direction, the firm was involved in several prestigious organizations; such as the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and The Preservation Society of Newport County.

More about the crash and Thomas Perkins' wife

Agatha “Aggie” Perkins was also quite well known in her own community. A certified personal trainer and instructor in Pilates and yoga, she was a long-time member and teacher at the Tenth Gate Center for Yoga and Meditation in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Friends and colleagues have described her as a warm, spirited person who was passionate about health and well-being. The Tenth Gate Center said on Facebook that it was saddened to learn of her death and recalled her laughter and positive energy.

"I have known her for years, and it will take some time to truly believe that she has left this earth. She was one who could make me laugh hysterically. We send out our deepest condolences to their family and friends," the post read.

Authorities stated Thursday that the Socata TBM 700 fixed-wing airplane crashed onto the median of westbound I-195 near Reed Road around 8:15 am local time. First responders found the fuselage on the highway median and debris deposited further out into the woodline nearby. Both occupants of the plane were pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorist driving a silver Hyundai Sonata was struck by debris and transported to a nearby hospital, with injuries that were non-life threatening. A representative for the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) has stated they are investigating the crash.

As the NTSB investigates the cause of the crash, the Rhode Island and Massachusetts communities are mourning the loss of two people who had a meaningful impact on the lives of those around them, both professionally and personally.