What is the Dan and Phil Valentine's Day video story? Lore explained as YouTubers send fans into a tizzy with relationship reveal

YouTubers Dan and Phil confirm they are in a relationship. (Image via Instagram/@danielhowell, @amazingphil)

YouTubers Dan and Phil, whose Valentine's Day video stirred romance speculations over a decade ago, have finally confirmed their relationship. In their latest post shared on Monday, October 13, Dan Howell and Phil Lester addressed the longstanding rumor.

Popularly dubbed 'Phan' by their beloved fans, the YouTubers sent their audience into a frenzy after confirming they have been dating since 2009, the year they first met.

The V-Day video in question has been a topic of debate among the 'Phandom'. In the clip, often considered extremely personal, Phil expressed his love for Dan and reminisced about some of their shared moments as a Valentine's Day message. Dan commented by appreciating and thanking Phil for his words, and said he loved him as well.

Fans first stumbled upon the clip online in September 2011 on Phil's personal YouTube channel, LessAmazingPhil. Due to the fandom being relatively small at the time, Dan and Phil personally contacted the fans who watched the video and told them it was recorded as an April Fool's Day prank.

Phil uploaded the clip as a private video on his channel in February 2010 and meant to make it public on April 1 of that year. They claimed it was intended to be a prank, but they ultimately decided not to proceed with it as the topic felt too insensitive to be a joke.

A glitch on YouTube allegedly made the clip public on September 17, 2011. All copies of the original video have since been removed, and reposting fragments of it might lead to copyright infringement.

Despite Dan and Phil's explanation that it was a prank, some fans were unconvinced. Many fans highlighted certain points as to why Phil's words for Dan did not seem fake. However, as 'Phan' have finally blessed their 'Phandom' with a relationship confirmation, fans are on cloud nine.

"phan confirmed and real... together for 16 years... dan's first and only was phil... this soulmatism", wrote one fan.

"i still can’t believe it like dan and phil actually just hard launched on a random monday", said another.

"phil is dan's first boyfriend, real best friend, ray of light, safe space, companion through life, his actual soulmate", gushed one more.

Phandom were overjoyed with emotions for the YouTubers finally being able to share their truth with the world.

"dan talks about phil's influence on him so beautifully..... i can only hope i will be talked about in the same way by my partner in 10 years ACTUAL tears in my eyes life is so beautiful", remarked another fan.

Dan and Phil address the Valentine's Day video

Dan Howell and Phil Lester revealed they met for the first time in Manchester in October 2009, and started making videos together right off the bat. Friendship and romance bloomed eventually.

Their latest video, titled Are Dan and Phil in a Relationship, began with Dan repeating the most-anticipated question as he looked into the camera:

"Alright, let's get this over with. Are Dan and Phil in a Relationship?"

Phil immediately replied with a "Yes", and the two proceeded to talk about their relationship.

At mark 28 minutes 2 seconds in the video, Phil Lester talked about the infamous V-Day clip. He said:

"It was infamous in our fandom where I had made a lovely Valentine's video for Dan."

Phil continued:

"The video wasn't that interesting. And we were also at that time, where you think you are in love after knowing each other for two months."

Phil claimed the video was personal, something he would not want others to see. Dan said a "cheeky glitch" on YouTube made several people's private videos public one morning. Phil added only five or ten people watched the V-Day video after the glitch.

Regardless, Dan and Phil were left stunned at the speed with which the video was reposted and spread everywhere. Phil Lester said it felt like a "violation" as the content was too personal. The YouTubers revealed they were also subjected to blackmail over the clip.

Addressing their relationship, Phil said it is not always perfect, with Dan adding they've had their ups and downs. Phan revealed their channel would not turn into a couple vlog, and they would continue making their usual gaming content.