Did Keanu Reeves secretly marry Alexandra Grant? Ongoing wedding rumour explained

Rumors have been circulating that Keanu Reeves has married his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, in a private ceremony in recent days. However, the speculations were laid to rest by a statement from the actor’s spokesperson on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

"It is not true,” the spokesperson clarified. "They are not married."



The 61-year-old John Wick star and the 52-year-old visual artist first appeared publicly as a couple in November 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, almost ten years after collaborating on the 2011 book Ode to Happiness.

At the time, a source reportedly told People Magazine, "Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life,” adding that the couple "started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet." In March 2024, another insider revealed to the publication that Reeves has been "very happy" with Grant, observing, "This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in. She is adorable, sweet, caring and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's. When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set… Everyone just loves her,"

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's take on their relationship

Several months after their first Los Angeles gala appearance as a couple, Alexandra Grant told Vogue in an interview published in March 2020 that she felt mixed emotions about making her relationship with Keanu Reeves public.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating, but the question I've been asking in all of this is, 'What is the opportunity for good?" she stated at the time. Later in September 2023, Grant appeared more comfortable speaking about her relationship in an interview with People.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” she shared. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone. It’s interdependent and independent in the best ways.”

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads,” noted Grant. “Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’... He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”

Keanu, on his part, has cherished his time with Grant and has been vocal about it. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the actor told Parade in an interview published on August 20:

“It’s been really wonderful to be with Alexandra. We enjoy each other’s company, whatever that may be. Once the beaches opened up, we went for a motorcycle ride, and we have a couple of projects.”

It seems fans will have to wait for now for the beloved couple to take the next step.

