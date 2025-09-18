Did D4vd follow Celeste Rivas Hernandez on Instagram? Viral claim debunked as rumors erupt amid investigation

A decomposed and dismembered body of a minor girl was recently found in a Tesla registered to D4vd (Image via Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

New rumors have emerged on social media, days after a decomposed body was discovered inside an impounded Tesla registered to David “D4vd” Anthony Burke. A viral claim circulating on social media implies that the singer-songwriter followed the deceased girl, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, on Instagram.

An X user, @totalshai, was among the first to post the rumor. They posted a screenshot on X in the Playboi Carti community that depicted D4vd following someone named Celeste on Instagram. @totalshai alleged:

“D4vd followed the minor on IG too, we need this f*cking criminal locked up…”

Many pointed out that it was a different person with the same name as the victim. According to Burke’s profile, he follows two people named Celeste, with one of them being Celeste Yim–a Korean-Canadian comedian-writer. They are well-known for their work on Saturday Night Live.

The other person, whom D4vd follows, is Celeste Herrera (@_celesteherrera). Their profile is private, but Herrera has seemingly updated their bio as follows to debunk the ongoing rumors:

“different Celeste !!!!”

Another rumor recently went viral with a claim that Burke dropped his track, Romantic Homicide, on Celeste Rivas' birthday, reported to be September 7. However, in contrast to the trending claim, the song was released on July 20, 2022.

The mother of the deceased 15-year-old girl, found in D4vd’s car, had a boyfriend named David

On Monday, September 8, LAPD officers responded to a report of foul odor from a Tesla that was impounded at a lot in Hollywood, according to TMZ. The authorities discovered a dismembered and decomposed body inside the car, which was registered to David “D4vd” Anthony Burke.

Citing the sources, ABC 7 (Eyewitness News) reported that the victim was a female aged between 14 and 15. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed the girl's identity as Celeste Rivas. According to ABC 7, Rivas was reported missing since early 2024 from Lake Elsinore.

TMZ reported about a girl, who also went missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024, and was named Celeste Rivas. Her mother told the outlet that the victim found in the singer-songwriter’s Tesla might be her daughter. She also confirmed that her child had a tattoo on a finger that read “Shhh…,” matching the police description.

D4vd reportedly has a similar tattoo to the deceased girl. Furthermore, Celeste’s mother confirmed that her daughter had a boyfriend named David, but TMZ couldn’t confirm whether it was the singer or someone else.

While the mysterious death is still under investigation, D4vd has paused his ongoing tour and cancelled his recent Seattle show, per TMZ.