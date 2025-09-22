Did Charlie Kirk go to college? What we know as Hillsdale College announces honorary degree at memorial

Charlie Kirk to posthumously receive an honorary degree from Hillsdale College (Image via Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hillsdale College president Dr. Larry P. Arnn was among the prominent figures to speak at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday, September 21.

The educator remembered his friend and described him as one of the “many inspiring young people” he had ever seen. Dr. Arnn also announced an honorary degree for the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder during his address. Hillsdale College president remarked:

“This May the 9th, Erika doesn't know this yet. We are going to give Charlie and Erika the greatest respect a college can give, an honorary degree.”

Larry Arnn added:

“Charlie, you see, has suffered enough. He's gone to the Lord. He deserves his reward.”

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk never received a degree. According to The New York Times, the conservative activist was accepted at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, but enrolled at Harper College in Palatine, Illinois. Per The Atlantic, TPUSA co-founder Bill Montgomery suggested that Charlie Kirk drop out of college in 2012.

Kirk accepted the advice and left Harper College after a semester to seemingly focus on political activism. He founded Turning Point USA with Montgomery as his mentor. Per The Atlantic, he also enrolled part-time at King's College in New York and took online classes in 2015.

According to Fox Business, Emily Stack Davis, Hillsdale's Associate VP of Media and Public Relations, recently shared in a statement that Kirk took nearly 30 of the college’s online courses.

Dr. Larry P. Arnn recounts becoming friends with a young Charlie Kirk at his memorial service

Many notable personalities spoke up at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 21, at the TPUSA founder’s memorial service. Dr. Arnn, Hillsdale College president, also paid a tribute to Charlie Kirk and recounted how he and the late political activist became friends. He shared an anecdote:

“He became a friend of mine because I interrogated him one time. [...] I asked him some questions he couldn't answer, and he was already becoming famous. And I noticed his reaction. He said, ‘What should I do?’ And I said, ‘Well, you have to suffer. If you want to grow, you have to suffer. Hard to learn. Into the night, crack of dawn in the morning. Start with the Bible, read the classics. Study the founding of America.”

Dr. Larry P. Arnn shared how Charlie Kirk took his advice. He mentioned that Charlie reached out to him after a month and shared a copy of an online course from Hillsdale College. Arnn added:

“He would go on to do that 31 times. I keep a list in my head of the six or eight young people, and I'm very privileged. I get to know many inspiring young people, who are the best I ever saw. Charlie is the only one who was never a full time student at Hillsdale College who is on that list. We will miss him dearly. He can't be replaced.”

Arnn further remarked:

“Charlie lives on. The assassin will die.”

Larry Arnn announced that he and his wife would set up a scholarship, hoping Charlie's kids would enroll in a good college. He concluded his speech by announcing an honorary degree for Erika and Charlie Kirk.