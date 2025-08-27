Did Beyoncé congratulate Taylor Swift on her engagement to Travis Kelce? Viral post debunked

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Hours after Taylor Swift's engagement news broke the internet, a screenshot of Beyoncé allegedly resharing the Instagram post on her story, captioning it:

"visuals out never"

Posted by @mimiscatalog on X on August 26, the screenshot has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views. However, it appears to be a false rumor, because there's no such story live on Beyoncé's Instagram handle.

And since Swift herself announced the news half a day ago (at the time of writing this article), the absence of Bey's story indicates that there wasn't one to begin with.

bey congratulating taylor on her engagement 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/oBoeKtUuYe — ♰ (@mimiscatalog) August 26, 2025

Even beyond this particular rumor, Beyoncé isn't one who generally posts about other people's personal lives, much less in a mocking manner.

So, even if Bey did congratulate Travis and Taylor for their engagement, it was not publicly on Instagram, as the screenshot leads us to believe.

In the caption of the Instagram post that features their engagement, as well as Swift's engagement ring, the Wildest Dreams singer wrote:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

Although the like count and comments on the post have been disabled, it has still garnered over 28 million views within 24 hours of its upload.

Taylor Swift announced her new album on Travis Kelce's podcast earlier this month

The news of Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce comes in the same month when the singer made her debut podcast appearance on the Kelce brothers' sports podcast, New Heights.

In addition to revealing the main cover art for her album, Swift also read out its tracklist for the listeners, revealing the following to be included in the upcoming album:

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood CANCELLED! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Swift's appearance on New Heights went on to make a new Guinness World Record for having "the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube," which touched 1.3 million when it premiered.

According to Guinness, since the episode was uploaded on August 13, it has received more than 20 million views. Taylor has joined hands with Max Martin and Shellback for the production of her new album. Speaking about her experience of working with the producer duo, the singer called it "really special," adding:

"It meant the world to me to have this creative experience where, like, we knew that we had to bring the best ideas we've ever had. And I know the pressure I'm putting on this record by saying that, but I don't care, because I love it that much. So proud of it."

The cover art of the new album sees Taylor Swift dressed in a showgirl attire, with four limited-edition variants, with their official titles being Sweat and vanilla perfume edition, It's frightening edition, It's beautiful edition, and It's rapturous edition.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is scheduled to drop on October 3.

​