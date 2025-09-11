Did actor Morgan Freeman suggest Trump ordered Charlie Kirk's assassination to distract from Epstein? Viral post explored

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 2 : Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens from Turning Point USA, listen as President Donald J. Trump speaks during the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, September 11, a tweet written from an account using the name of actor Morgan Freeman's handle suggested that Charlie Kirk's shooting was an organized assassination that took place at Donald Trump's order. It also hinted at Kirk's death being a tactic to create country-wide civil unrest.

How do we know Trump didn’t order Kirk’s assassination as a distraction from Epstein — and a tactic to start the civil unrest he needs to declare Martial Law and delay the 2026 midterms? — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 11, 2025

​The tweet, which has since been going viral with over 1 million views and 6K retweets, is a false rumor. The handle behind the tweet was @mjfree, while Freeman's official handle on the platform is @morgan_freeman, which has posted no such tweet.

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk passed away on Wednesday, September 10, hours after he was shot in the neck while speaking at an event hosted by Utah Valley University (UVU). Kirk's shooting created unrested both in Utah and on the internet, with his shooter still being at large.

The podcaster was one of the strongest supporters of Donald Trump and a prominent MAGA influencer. Trump himself announced Kirk's death in a Truth Social post on Wednesday evening, calling him "legendary" in his tribute.

Charlie Kirk was answering a question about gun violence when he was shot

Moments before Charlie Kirk was shot, he was asked by someone in the audience about gun violence and mass shootings. In response, the podcaster said:

"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years? Too many."

A follow-up question from the crowd asked Kirk about the number of mass shooters in America in the last decade, to which he said:

"Counting or not counting gang violence?"

Before Kirk could speak any further, a loud shot rang out, hitting the 31-year-old in the neck as 3,000 people watched. It immediately created unrest on campus, with people scrambling all across the place.

As officials took charge of the situation, the campus was evacuated and remained on lockdown, with all classes canceled until further notice.

Charlie Kirk (2023): "I think it's worth to have a cost of unfortunately some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the 2nd Amendment. That is a prudent deal. It is rational. Nobody talks like this. They live in a complete alternate universe." pic.twitter.com/sEHw5suXEW — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 10, 2025

In the wake of Charlie Kirk's death, an old video clip of the MAGA influencer resurfaced on the internet, where he was advertising his support for gun rights in America. Kirk further said:

"I’m a big Second Amendment fan. I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights."

Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, and two children.

​