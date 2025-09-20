D4VD reportedly caught ‘cleaning’ Celeste’s shoes, Internet reacts

d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California (Image via Getty)

A TikTok video featuring American singer-songwriter D4VD, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, apparently cleaning Celeste Rivas Hernandez's shoes has gone viral. For those unfamiliar, Celeste's decomposed body was found in Burke's Tesla on September 8.

The video shows a man, believed to be D4VD, cleaning a pair of white sneakers that internet users suspect belong to Celeste. Internet sleuths are claiming these are the same pair of shoes Celeste wore in her Facebook profile picture.

Video of D4vd cleaning the missing girls shoes have surfaced online pic.twitter.com/1e11AITW09 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 19, 2025

Meanwhile, some viewers are pointing out that the liquid on the floor seems to resemble blood.

"This looks like blood," one user said.

Some also questioned the rapper's move of cleaning the shoes on camera.

"Is bro fr, cleaning off evidence on camera? This generation is beyond cooked," another user said.

Is bro fr, cleaning off evidence on camera? This generation is beyond cooked 😭 pic.twitter.com/rqRdwXDkzM — Benson (@BadBoy__Benson) September 19, 2025

Another internet user believes the video alone is enough to solve the case.

"Wrap this up by the end of the weekend… I haven't seen this much evidence in my life."

"why is he not in custody yet, all the evidence is literally online, wthell," another user stated.

However, other internet users expressed frustration over how people are interpreting the viral video.

"y’all really gotta stop forcing narratives just to farm clicks. it’s disgusting watching people twist a tragedy into some cheap conspiracy for engagement. the shoes don’t even match, but instead of accepting facts, folks would rather milk a young girl’s death for views. that’s not "raising awareness," that’s exploiting someone who can’t even defend themselves anymore. the real sickness here isn’t the shoes, it’s the way clout chasing has made people lose all sense of basic decency," one user wrote.

"That’s not the same shoes you guys need to stop click baiting and trying to make money off of this poor girl’s death! You can clearly see it’s not the same shoes! You guys are pathetic!" another user commented.

"Wild how ppl are farming clicks off a video of someone wiping shoes instead of asking real questions. Y’all care more about engagement than the actual missing girl..bad fr," another user remarked.

An overview of D4VD and Celeste Rivas Hernandez's case

-Alleged pic of d4vd and celeste on his close friends posts pic.twitter.com/80ioxAsKuN — َ (@yeopill) September 18, 2025

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 13-year-old, was last seen on April 5, 2024, before she disappeared from Lake Elsinore in California. Her body was found by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in the boot of a Tesla, which belongs to D4VD, at 12:20 pm (19:20 GMT) on September 8, 2025, at 12:20 p.m. (19:20 GMT).

The discovery was made after workers at the towing yard complained about a foul odor coming from the car, and her body was eventually identified on Wednesday by medical examiners.

The medical examiner’s office stated that at the time of discovery, she was wearing a "tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings," per NBC News.

Although they could not reveal much about her identity at the time, they did reveal that she weighed 31kg (68.5lbs) and stood 5 feet 2 inches (157cm) tall. The deceased person had wavy hair and a tattoo on her index finger that read "Shhh."

According to the outlet, the medical examiners believe Celeste's body had been inside the vehicle for a significant amount of time.

Meanwhile, when the body was discovered, D4DV, who is reportedly "fully cooperating with the authorities," was in the midst of his Withered World Tour in North America, which has since been canceled.

The investigation remains ongoing, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told People Magazine.